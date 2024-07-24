Culinary Excellence Shines at Chefs of the Hamptons 2024: A Night of Gourmet Bites & Epic Libations

The Chefs of the Hamptons L.-R.: Chef Karoline Cerqueira of Windmill Lane Bakery, Chef Stephen Robinson of Newlight, Chef Bolivar Cabrera of Enchanté, Chef Benjamin Tellez of Kassaki, second row Chef Andrew Molen of Isola, Chef Mario Barrila of Barrila’s Pasteria, Chef David Hersh Fauna, Chef Samantha Gregory of Sí Sí third row Chef Christopher Watts of Watts Cooking Tonight, Chef Darrn Boyle of Claudio’s, Chef Nicholas Vogel Area Executive Chef of EHP Hospitality

It was an unforgettable culinary experience as top chefs from the Hamptons came together to showcase their gourmet bites at the highly anticipated Chefs of the Hamptons event, celebrating the best in local cuisine.

Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returned July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina overlooking Three Mile Harbor. Dan’s Papers had curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. DJ Theo spun live music and live entertainment made for a perfect evening.

“I just love, first of all, the setting — it could not be a more lovely night,” said Chef Anne Burrell, who served as the host. “And then, everyone is just so joyful. There is so much good food, good wine and happy people — fun stuff to taste and people to talk to. It’s just a very joyous event.”

Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Dan’s Taste Events, added: “It was a most beautiful night with perfect weather, a killer sunset, phenomenal food, great drinks and top entertainment. It was a 10 out of 10.”

The event is the third in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series. It Is followed by Dan’s GrillHampton on August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons and the Dan’s White Beach Party X Gurney’s on August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

“First time here, and we absolutely love it,” said Nikita from Ciroc Limonata. “Beautiful setup, best view in the Hamptons, we are very happy to showcase Ciroc Limonata, which is our newest hue. Definitely more fun, vibrant, more geared towards day drinking — perfect for the Hamptons. We are featuring a beautiful cocktail tonight which is the summer squeeze — a little bit of fresh lemon juice, Ciroc Limonata, some agave syrup with a mint infusion. Definitely those fresh, summer vibes.”

Chefs participating in the event include those from Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante, Buon Giorno, Claudio’s, Enchanté Bistro, Fauna, Gurney’s Montauk, Isola, Kissaki, Newlight Breadworks, Sí Sí, Sunset Harbor at EHP, Watts Cooking Tonight and Windmill Lane Bakery.

“Being a chef, you’re always in the kitchen and it’s really fun to be able to give people good food and watch them experience the love and the hard work that they put into it,” said Chef Samantha Gregory of Enchanté Bistro.

“When we decided to start importing this wine, we thought, where better to launch than in East Hampton. We are really excited to be here, this is exactly where we see the brand working,” said Karl Zeigler of Torpez wine.

“This is our first experience with Dan’s Taste. To be associated with a brand like Dan’s is fantastic and it’s a pleasure to be able to connect with the community. The Hampton’s has some of the most eclectic, well-traveled people in the world so I would love nothing more to help service this community and to help them get on their next trip,” said Will Nuti of Scott Dunn Travel.

“Our fourth Chefs of the Hamptons event was an incredible success! Each year, the event surpasses our expectations, and this time was no exception. The collaboration between EHP Resort & Marina, Dan’s Papers, and top chefs of the Hamptons resulted in a display of culinary excellence. Si Si Restaurant’s waterfront venue provided an epic setting for the occasion, where the finest chefs in the Hamptons demonstrated their exceptional skills and creativity with perfect execution,” said Dane Sayles from EHP Resort.

“It’s a great feeling to see people’s faces from the first bite — that’s amazing. As a chef, there are no words to describe how amazing it is to see people’s faces who are coming back for another piece of pie. And, to see them coming back — it’s a great feeling,” said Chef Benjamin Tellez of Kissaki. “It’s different, because sometimes you want to be out of the kitchen and talk to guests, see their faces and not spend all your time in the kitchen.”

Sponsoring the event were Adamas, Beach Hampton, Blacklane, Blue Moon, Cadillac, Ciroc Limonata, Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza, ConnectOne Bank, Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, Don Julio, Great Jones, Laurel Glen Vineyard, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., Mannya Cocktails, Paloma Vineyards, Roseade, Scott Dunn Travel, Torpez Wine and Wilmington Trust.

“We have been a part of Dan’s Papers series this entire summer … we have been in all the premium markets up to date, and this is next-level … that this is our backdrop (motions to Sí Sí’s docks): the yachts, and the water, this is really next level,” said Christina from Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers. “It’s super awesome to connect with others in the restaurant community. We just launched in the Hamptons in June. Rosé Soirée was one of the first events so we are very excited to be here and be a part of this series!”

“The style that we see here reflects the style of our Cadillac product,” said Jayme Loftus from Cadillac. “The concept of Chefs of the Hamptons, of tasting and sampling definitely lends itself to how we feel that people should experience Cadillac and their product. Once you taste some of the delicious food here, you can’t wait to go to the restaurant and have a full meal. Once you see our product and sit in it, you can’t wait to drive it and own one.”

The next event in the Dan’s Taste series is Dan’s GrillHampton on Saturday, August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons. For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.