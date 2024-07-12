JLo & Ben Affleck Spend Holiday Weekend in the Hamptons & More Celebrity Sightings

Jennifer Lopez, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

Amid rumors of a potential split with husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez chose to spend a peaceful Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons with friends. Locals saw her enjoying some downtime without Affleck, who remained in Los Angeles.

The singer’s itinerary included retail therapy at Staud and Isabel Marant, plant shopping with her manager Benny Medina, and a lunch at the popular Sant Ambroeus in East Hampton, according to reports.

Lopez was also seen biking with her longtime vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, who captioned an Instagram photo, “Good times, good friends, good wheels.”

Despite their time apart, both Lopez and Affleck, married since July 2022, continue to wear their wedding rings. Lopez’s getaway with friends differed from last year’s Fourth of July spent at Michael Rubin’s White Party with Affleck.

The holiday week saw a slew of notable guests at Arthur & Sons Italian restaurant in Bridgehampton. Rao’s owner Frankie Pelligrino Jr. and Rao’s Chef Dino enjoyed spicy rigatoni, meatballs, chicken parm, and spumoni. Scotto sisters, Rosanna and Eliana, had a family feast. Retired NYPD Detective and actor Bo Dietl declared the veal parm “the best” he’d ever had. Regular Chris Cuomo arrived in a vintage car to share chicken piccata and Caesar salad with his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo. The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo was among the first to enjoy the restaurant’s new Amalfi Terrace.

Drew Barrymore was spotted sipping a drink from Sag Harbor’s Sagtown Coffee while on a morning walk with a friend on July 2.

John Mellencamp was seen at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island.

Chef Rocco Dispirito hosted Dan’s Taste of Two Forks. The James Beard Award winner will be the chef at the new Il Pellicano in Southampton.

East Hampton resident Ramona Singer joined Zara Terez Tisch for a workout event with Isaac Boots in Water Mill, featuring shopping and wellness from various brands. Rebecca Minkoff also attended.

NYLON Nights’ Fire & Ice party at The Surf Lodge featured performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Diplo, and Tinx. Bachelor alums Kit Keenan and Vanessa Fuller, and social media star Remi Bader were in attendance.

Emma Roberts shopped for swimsuits at East X East at Gurney’s Resorts, sporting a little black dress and white booties.

Jill Zarin dined at 75 Main in Southampton with friends on July 5.

Brooke Shields was seen at Moby’s in East Hampton.