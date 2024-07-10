Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 Dished Top Eats

Toast to Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney! (27 East Creative)

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Hampton Jitney served up an exhilarating culinary extravaganza cooked by the finest chefs from the North and South Fork who showcased their gourmet creations amid the historical backdrop of the Southampton Arts Center.

The event was a celebration of the great chefs of the Two Forks who shared with guests the most scrumptious eats from the restaurants that make the East End the ultimate foodie destination. The event was hosted by Chef Rocco DiSpirito now at the helm of the kitchen of Southampton’s Bijoux.

“Coming out to the Hamptons means access to incredible local produce, local fish, and probably the single greatest population of diners that I can think of in the Northeast,” said DiSpirito. “These are people who have great taste, know their stuff, and appreciate artists.”

The event is the second in the 2024 Dan’s Taste Summer Series. It is followed by Chefs of the Hamptons at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina on July 18, Dan’s GrillHampton at The Clubhouse Hamptons on August 3 and Dan’s White Party X Gurney’s on August 17.

“Dan’s Papers has been around even longer than Hampton Jitney, and has been a big supporter of Hampton Jitney for many many years,’ said Hampton Jitney President Geoff Lynch. “We are proud to sponsor this event. The food has been excellent, booze has been good, and everybody is having a great time. It’s a fantastic party … Local celebrities, great food, and a chance to talk to some other local businesses and network with them.”

Participating restaurants included Baron’s Cove, Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante, The Biscotti Company, El Verano, Honest Plate, Insatiable Eats, Kira’s Cookies, Newlight Breadworks, The Pridwin, Shinnecock Lobster Factory, 75 Main, Swizzled and The Wine Room.

“It’s fun, we totally enjoy [the event],” said Mark Militello, the executive chef at 75 Main. “We get so busy … I don’t even know half of these restaurants … I work seven days a week, usually we are off on Mondays and Mondays are the days that most places are closed … You’re going to have to bring us a plate from each so we can taste!”

“We are grateful to the spectacular chefs who are the stars of this event and make the Forks of the East End a top culinary destination known around the world,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Dan’s Papers Events. “Seeing our guests enjoying the great food, drinks and music is the gift of the summer!”

“I think the most important part of all this was to have exposure to the restaurant right in the town of Southampton,” said El Verano Chef Julian Medina. “I think that was great because the people that were there, they are locals, they have houses there and they’ve lived in Southampton for a while. It was a great event. It was great because a lot of people attended, they loved the food, the food finished quickly, and everybody loved it.”

“Being a chef out in Long Island, I’m super grateful that we have the local seafood and the produce that we have,” Zackary Graham, executive chef of Baron’s Cove. “I think it is super inspiring to use that kind of stuff during the summer. Going somewhere like Dan’s Taste is great for both myself and the restaurant. I think we have a really special property here, I think we do some really nice food, so I think it’s great to have the opportunity for more people that may not come out to our property to be able to taste our food and then come to our restaurant and be able to try it here for themselves.”

Also featuring the North and South Forks was the Wine Bar serving Bedell, Corey Creek Tap Room, Borghese and Peconic Bay Vineyards representing the best of the North Fork and Channing Daughters, DuckWalk and Wölffer the best of the South Fork. Also served was Hampton Water born in France and raised in the Hamptons along with wines from the south of France from Souledra including Domaine du Grès Vaillant will be pouring its 2020 Les Gravettes Sauvignon and 2019 Les Abeilles Merlot. Domaine Solence poured its Les 3 Peres and Bois des Amants.

“We went through and looked at 100 different wineries that we sampled, tasted and we selected what we think is a very curated portfolio that really showcases the uniqueness but also the skill that winemakers have in the Southern Rhone valley,” said Andrew Calvaruso from Souledra Wines. “I’ve been coming out to the Hamptons for maybe 10 years now, and I think there is a tremendous market here to introduce people to this style of wine. A lot of wines that are from this region are typically bulk produced…[however] this is all single farm vineyards. We are showcasing the best the Southern Rhone region has to offer.”

“The wine makers that we are representing are neighbors,” added Calvaruso. “Through those relationships we are able to cultivate and really source wines that we think are unique. Everything is biodynamic which, being out east, I think about the history of the farms, and, I surf out here, so I have a respect for the environment and being able to bring that out here is amazing.”

VIPs enjoyed a dance fueled After Party sponsored by Nest Seekers. Besides the Hampton Jitney, sponsors of the event included Pellegrino, Adamas, Blacklane, Blue Moon, Corona, Chinola, Dillon’s, Don Julio, Eagle Chevrolet of Riverhead, Hampton Water, Kia of Riverhead, Great Jones, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., Nest Seekers, Souledra, Sunny Collins, TC Collective and Wilmington Trust.

For more info about the series and the next event Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on July 18 visit DansTaste.com