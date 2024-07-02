Anna Kotler & Nina Lombardo of O’ts Cookies Talk Taste of Two Forks

O’ts Cookies CEO and Founder Anna Kotler (left) and Head of Strategy Nina Lombardo (right)

Anna Kotler and Nina Lombardo, O’ts Cookies are serving bringing their delicious sweet treats confections to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Anna Kotler & Nina Lombardo of O’ts Cookies

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We draw inspiration from our travels and culinary curiosity.

What is your favorite North or South Fork Spot?

Both of us really love Shelter Island.

What new food trends are you seeing?

The globalization of American food and the rise in snacking, where snacks are replacing meals.

What is your comfort food and why?

Anna: Anything salty and crunchy, that is why I love our cookies!

Nina: Foods from my Sicilian roots, from my childhood.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Anna: Chicken Piccata because it is one of the dishes my kids always ask for.

Nina: Ice cream because it is a blank canvas that I can do a lot with.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Cookies.

Learn more about O’ts Cookies at 516-840-6003 or otscookies.com