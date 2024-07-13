Rescue Paw Foundation: London Jewelers President Candy Udell's Pet Project

Candy Udell with Yorkie 911 Rescue

Candy Udell is best known as president of London Jewelers, a leading luxurious jewelry retailer founded nearly a century ago in Glen Cove — but she is equally as passionate about precious animals.

To help give back to the community, she drew on her connections and resources to establish The Rescue Paw Foundation more than a decade ago. The nonprofit provides grants for transportation and veterinary services that provide spaying and neutering to the animals being rescued from national and international missions. It also focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals, with a mission to end animal cruelty and homelessness.

“My life is about my family, my business, my friends and animal rescue. All of that defines who I am,” she says. “I try to fit it all in every day. And it’s working really well.”

The group has saved more than 10,000 animals and counting, according to the foundation. The group also regularly backs many no-kill shelters, aids in adoption services and provides support and grants for humane educational programs. By working closely with these partners, the Rescue Paw Foundation maximizes its reach and effectiveness, helping thousands of animals find loving homes.

One of the key initiatives of the Rescue Paw Foundation is its adoption programs. The foundation organizes and participates in numerous adoption events, where potential pet owners can meet and adopt animals. These events are crucial in raising awareness about the plight of homeless animals and encouraging the community to get involved. Additionally, the foundation provides ongoing support to adoptive families, ensuring a smooth transition for both the pets and their new owners.

Education and advocacy are also central to the Rescue Paw Foundation’s mission. The foundation conducts educational programs in schools and communities, aiming to foster a culture of compassion and responsible pet ownership. Through workshops, seminars and outreach activities, the foundation educates the public about the importance of spaying and neutering, proper pet care and the benefits of adopting rescue animals.

The work can tug at the heartstrings.

“I see the best and worst in humanity every day,” Udell said. “It’s the best feeling ever when you go to sleep at night knowing you’ve made animals, people and families happy.”

The foundation regularly seeks out shelters and specific rescues in need. Udell is also involved in the Humane Education Advocates Reaching Teachers (HEART) organization that provides programs to help young people become Rescue Paw Foundation compassionate changemakers for animals, and sits on the board of the Long Island College of Veterinary Medicine.

Udell’s group also does work internationally. She partners with well-known animal activist Jeffrey Beri who founded No Dogs Left Behind, an organization in China dedicated to rescuing dogs and ultimately transporting them to what Udell calls “forever, loving homes.”

In 2011, she combined two of her passions — jewels and animal rescue. She produced a collection of jewelry named Our Cause for Paws, with 100% of the net proceeds donated to rescuing and caring for unwanted and homeless pets.

Her most recent foray into animal rescue has been the most emotional of all. Udell partnered with the Northwell Health Hospice Care Network to provide safe havens for the animals of end-of-life patients. The initiative, called “Candy’s Angels,” reserves spaces at no-kill shelters, funds veterinary services and conducts searches for foster homes and adoptions.

“A hospice patient can pass in peace knowing their pet is well-cared for and loved,” Udell said.

Udell practices what she preaches at home. Her two animal companions, a Shih Tzu-poodle mix named Pasha and a Maltese named Charlie, are both rescues. The pups also get free rein to roam around in her stores.

“I think rescue dogs offer something special,” she said. “They all come with a story. There’s something exceptional about them. They’re not only wonderful, loyal companions, but they exude love, and are all so forgiving and thankful.”

Candy Udell’s passion for animal rescue is evident in every aspect of the foundation’s work. Her leadership and vision have transformed the Rescue Paw Foundation into a beacon of hope for animals in need. By merging her expertise in the jewelry industry with her love for animals, Udell has created a unique and impactful organization that continues to make a difference in the lives of countless animals.

For more information, visit ourcauseforpaws.org.