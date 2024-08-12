Cocktail Recipe: Make the Baron's Cove French Blond for Your Parisian Brunch

The French Blond Cocktail at Baron’s Cove

To celebrate the launch of their Parisian Brunch, Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor invites you try your hand at their new French Blond cocktail! Made to coincide with the Paris Olympics, sip on this delicious cocktail while watching the last of the games and the closing ceremony. Cheers!

Baron’s Cove French Blond

Ingredients:

1 oz Lillet Blanc

2 oz Grapefruit juice

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Elderflower

Generous splash of lemon juice

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients together.

2. Pour into a martini glass.

3. Serve and enjoy!

Baron’s Cove is located at 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. To learn more, call 844-227-6672 or visit caperesorts.com/barons-cove.