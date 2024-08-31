Nikki's Not Dogs, New Rowdy Burgers & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Nikki’s Not Dogs Burger

Can you believe it’s Labor Day weekend already? Don’t be sad; the fall brings even more fun and tasty foodie happenings! In the meantime, enjoy the last bit of summer with these exciting food events.

FOODIE NEWS

The 78th annual Shinnecock Powwow will be taking place from August 30 through September 2! Join them for cultural and traditional experiences like no other with native arts, crafts and food, drum & dance contests and more for attendees to enjoy. Their vibrant community of dancers and drummers from across the region will showcase their passion and skill, and sunset fire lightings will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The drug- and alcohol-free event is $20 per adult, $10 per child between ages 5–12, and free admission is available for children under 5, seniors over 65 and military personnel with ID. For more information and tickets, visit shinnecock-nsn.gov/annual-powwow.

Hallockville Museum Farm will be hosting a true farm-to-table hands-on cooking class, Gazpacho from the Garden, on Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. The authentic 18th-century North Fork family farm invites you to join them alongside Hallockville community gardener and home cook Susan Babkes to learn how to prepare three different varieties of the delicious cold soup. Classes will be held just outside the vegetable garden gate, meaning the ingredients can’t get any fresher! You’ll learn how to prepare a traditional Spanish, and refreshing watermelon and yellow gazpachos. The class is $35 for the general public and $30 for Hallockville members and advanced registration is required. Sign up by visiting hallockville.org.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show, one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the nation, is ongoing through September 1! Top equestrians from around the world compete for more than one million dollars in prize money. National champion hunter competitors, Olympic medalists and scores of children and adult amateurs make up the field, riding approximately 1,400 horses which are entered each year in 200-plus separate competitions. Aside from watching world class equestrian sport, spectators enjoy 80 onsite shops, international food options, daily activities in the kids’ area and more. With amazing competition and exciting happenings daily, you are not going to want to miss out on the action. The Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, the final day of the horse show week, with the most exciting class — the $400,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix. Also being the last day to shop and enjoy the cuisine available, make sure to explore all of the vendors or revisit vendors you love before the fun comes to an end. Join them for riding, playing, eating and shopping; it doesn’t get much better than that! Tickets are available for purchase at hamptonclassic.com.

DID YOU KNOW?

Nikki’s Not Dog Stand now offers burgers! The Not Dogs and Burgers are provided by Field Roast and are made of soy, pea protein and potato. Their menu was developed alongside Katsuji Tanabe, a chef known for his appearances on Bravo’s Top Chef! Check out the burgers on their menu featuring the Carolina Burger served with Nikki’s vegan chili, coleslaw and mustard, the New Mexico burger featuring green Chile sauce, iceberg lettuce, onions and tomato, the Oklahoma City topped with barbecue sauce, pickles, mayo and shredded cheddar cheese and other mouthwatering options as well. If you haven’t had the chance to try out this newly opened eatery, make sure you do so before checking out of your summer house!

BITS & BITES

Navy Beach Restaurant, the ever-popular family friendly establishment, has released their live music schedule for the weekend including various DJs spinning tunes and the local favorite Rum Punch Mafia! Join them for dinner to enjoy a delicious meal and live music all weekend long.

The fall menu for Art of Eating’s food truck includes delicious dishes such as a crispy harissa spiced buttermilk chicken sandwich, Vietnamese summer rolls and pulled short rib! They are available to cater your get-togethers and events. Check out hamptonsartofeating.com to learn more.

Rowdy Hall launched a new blend of their famous Rowdy Burger for National Burger Day on August 22! The new custom beef burger patty blend is composed of short rib, brisket, chuck and shoulder meat, adding a rich flavor and tenderness to the new burger.

You only have a few more weeks to indulge in Duryea’s famous lobster cobb salad! The summer staple will be closing both their Orient Point and Montauk locations for the season on Sunday, September 22. This weekend, Labor Day weekend, will be the last weekend for their beach club, so soak up the sun while you can!

FOOD QUOTE

“Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.” – Ernestine Ulmer