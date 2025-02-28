Alec Baldwin Discusses Post 'Rust' Shooting PTSD in TLC Series

The Baldwins premieres February 23 on TLC, Photo: TLC

Alec Baldwin’s deep connection to the Hamptons took center stage in the premiere episode of TLC’s The Baldwins, a new reality series offering a rare glimpse into his life with wife Hilaria and their seven children.

Airing on Feb. 23, the episode showcased the family’s retreat to Baldwin’s sprawling Amagansett estate, filmed as he prepared for his highly publicized involuntary manslaughter trial stemming from the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Seeking a sense of normalcy, Hilaria explained why they turned to the Hamptons during this turbulent period.

“This is Alec’s happy place and before the trial, I want the kids to experience the freedom and the carefree nature of the Hamptons,” she says in the episode. “Alec is from Long Island and he has had this house in the Hamptons for about 40 years. Not only is it beautiful, the kids love the pool, they have the horses. There’s so many things that they love so to be able to give that to our kids, we feel very privileged to have it.”

She also reflected on the area’s seasonal shift, noting, “We come out to the Hamptons every summer. People live here all year round, and this is their community and they’ve lived here for many, many generations. And then this whole crowd comes in for July and August. It becomes wild.”

The episode delved into the emotional weight Baldwin continues to carry from the Rust tragedy. Hilaria shared that his OCD worsened in its aftermath, and he has struggled with PTSD.

“He was diagnosed with PTSD and he says in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it have been me?’” Hilaria recalled.

“This past year was just terrible. There was times I’d lay in bed and I’d go, ‘Wow I can’t get up.’ That’s not like me. I’m not like that at all. Not in any way am I like that, never,” Alec admitted.

Baldwin also revealed the crisis has led him to question his own existence and the purpose of his large family. “Sometimes I’d say, ‘Why do we have seven kids?’ And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation.”

“Yes, we’re blessed to have them and they give us joy. And at the same time we want to make sure that they are always our children and that they can be children and that they don’t have the burden of having to carry us,” Hilaria reacted. “And that’s why we get up. We put a smile on our face to the best of our ability because we want that to be our reality. That’s why we came out here this summer.”

Despite their efforts to move forward, the impact of Hutchins’ death remains ever-present. “Life will forever be different,” Hilaria said. “Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy. A son lost his mom. We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family’s story.”