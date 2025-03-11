Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Explored in New Hulu Documentary

Hulu released a new documentary about the October 21, 2021 accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer and injury of a director by Amagansett actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his film Rust. Directed by Rachel Mason and premiering today, March 11, 2025, Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, the film explores the life and tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun that was loaded with a live round.

A good friend of Hutchins, Mason first considered creating a more personal tribute about Hutchins’ life and career, but the film evolved to focus on the series of events around Hutchins’ death and the wounding of director Joel Souza, as well as what followed, including an absolute the media frenzy, the criminal investigation and trial that unfolded over the last three-plus years.

The documentary offers never-before-seen footage and interviews with cast and crew members, such as Souza and actors Josh Hopkins and Frances Fisher. It also looks at safety lapses on set, such as inadequate rehearsals, lax gun safety protocols, and understaffed crews, which ultimately contributed to Hutchins’ death.

While it delves into the circumstances of Hutchins’ death and what followed, Last Take also celebrates the 42-year-old Ukrainian born cinematographer’s contributions to the film industry, bringing forward the narrative of her remarkable life and work rather than simply looking at her painful death.

Baldwin, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting, was found innocent and the case was dismissed with prejudice (meaning it cannot be filed again) in July of 2024. He has, however, said he’s suffered with PTSD since the incident and he has filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico prosecutors, alleging malicious prosecution and civil rights violations.

The armorer for Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, received a conviction for involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna is streaming now on Hulu.