St. Patrick's Day Specials, Benefit Dinners & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

RGNY greenhouses (Estefany Molina)

Beat the seasonal blues and kickoff March in the best way with St. Patrick’s Day specials, wine workshops, benefit dinners and more!

Rowdy Hall invites you to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day specials throughout the month! Celebrate on Monday, March 17, Saturday, March 22 for the Am O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and on Sunday, March 30 for the Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montauk! A special two-course lunch & dinner prix fixe will be offered on Monday, March 17 with a choice of appetizer and entrée OR an entrée and dessert. Menu items, subject to change, include potato leek soup, corned beef & cabbage, bangers & mash and banana Irish whiskey cake. For both parades on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 30, enjoy a la carte specials of potato leek soup and corned beef & cabbage! Plus, beverage specials at the bar to drink like the Irish as well. Cheers!

The Birchwood of Polish Town in Riverhead is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with specials on Monday, March 17 and it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss! Specials will be available in the restaurant all day and include a corned beef Reuben sandwich, corned beef and cabbage dinner and their famous shepherd’s pie special. If you’re looking to celebrate the luck of the Irish, join them for $4 beer and wine specials, a lavish buffet, live performance of Irish Step Dancers, DJ Bobby G Entertainment, hats, beads, giveaways and more! The buffet includes a cold station, a traditional soup and bread station, dinner entrées including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and more, as well as a dessert station with a giant chocolate fountain. The three-hour event is available by reservation only and tickets must be purchased in advance with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $39.95 per adult and can be purchased by calling the restaurant directly at 631-727-4449.

Almond Restaurant and Hampton Library will be hosting a dinner & conversation with Alec Baldwin and Bill McCuddy on Thursday, March 13! Proceeds from this special event will benefit Hampton Library’s ongoing capital campaign for interior renovations, “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future: The Story Continues at the Hampton Library.” The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with local cocktails and wine, followed by a sit-down, three-course dinner with wine pairings. An entertaining conversation with Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin will take place as he is interviewed by comedian and NPR/PBS podcast host Bill McCuddy. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance and can be done by visiting bit.ly/3D9y3T6.

Nick & Toni’s has announced their 12th season of #WineWednesday Workshops! Classes are held on Wednesday evenings from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the restaurant and includes tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems and small plates from the kitchen. Their next workshop is on March 12 and the theme is Island Wines: Indigenous + Inspiring! Space is limited, RSVPs are strongly encouraged and can be completed by visiting their RESY. For any questions or joining as a group of six or more, email chimenemacnaughton@gmail.com. Happy sipping!

Did you know?

Visit RG|NY Vineyard in Riverhead to create your own blend of red wine! Using their estate petit verdot, caub sauv, cab franc and merlot, you can learn more about the nuance of oenology and sip through different red varietals, blending them at your own pace, to create a blend specific to you and your tastes! Your experience includes a wine blending session with one of their wine experts and a selection of artisanal snacks. Each session is roughly 90 minutes, with the remaining reservation time to be spent at your leisure while they bottle your personal blend. Plus, your custom bottle makes a great souvenir from your visit! This experience is also available to-go! The specially curated Blending Session in a Box comes equipped with four red wine varietals to taste and mix, tools, activity mats and a booklet with links to a virtual playlist of videos to walk you through the art of tasting and blending wine. It also includes a bottle of Scielo Tinto, their winemaker’s blend. Visit their website to book your experience or to order your kit!

Bits & Bites:

Rumba offers Taco Tuesday in house or to-go! Enjoy three tacos for $15 all-day-Tuesday.

Coche Comedor has a delicious three-course prix fixe menu for only $29! Join them Wednesday – Thursday all night or Friday – Saturday until 7 p.m. to enjoy their tasty dishes.

The Wine Room in Hampton Bays will be hosting an Onsite Sashimi Night in collaboration with Lighthouse Seafood from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 29!

Food Quote: “Only Irish coffee provides in a single glass all four essential food groups: alcohol, caffeine, sugar, and fat.” -Alex Levine