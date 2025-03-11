Michael Londra Brings 'Ireland with Michael' to the Suffolk

Irish tenor Michael Londra is set to bring Ireland with Michael Live to the Suffolk in Riverhead on March 14, offering audiences a multimedia concert experience that showcases the music, culture and landscapes of Ireland just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Londra, known as the voice of Riverdance on Broadway, has built a career celebrating his homeland through song and storytelling. His Emmy-nominated PBS series Ireland with Michael follows his curated tours of Ireland, highlighting the country’s history, music and traditions.

In 2020, Michael joined forces with Emmy award winning NBC director Mike Sultzberger to create the first season of Ireland with Michael. The show debuted on Public Television stations across the United States and Canada in May 2021.

Since its debut, the series has aired more than 43,000 times across the U.S. and is featured on transatlantic Aer Lingus flights.

“I love to show guests my Ireland, the only way I know how, through music,” Londra says.

The live concert version of the show combines high-definition footage from the TV series with performances by Londra and a five-piece ensemble of Irish musicians playing traditional instruments such as pipes, whistles, bodhrans and fiddle. The production also features Irish dancers.

The performance takes audiences on a journey through Ireland, and blends folk ballads with modern arrangements, all set against on-screen visuals of Ireland. Londra’s storytelling interweaves personal tales of growing up there and historical facts to illustrate the connections between the music and Irish culture.

Londra has spent the past decade leading guided tours of Ireland. His passion for storytelling extends beyond his performances, with the Ireland with Michael Travel Companion.

The Wexford-born singer’s career spans global performances and collaborations with artists including Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti. His first PBS concert special earned two Emmy nominations, and he continues to serve as a producer for upcoming Broadway productions and the North American tour of the Shamrock Tenors.

Ireland with Michael performs on March 14 at 8 p.m. at The Suffolk, located at 118 E. Main Street in Riverhead. For more information call 631-727-4343 or visit thesuffolk.org.