Bartenura Winemaker Claudio Manera Talks Rose Soiree 2025

Bartenura Winemaker Claudio Manera (Gabriel Geller)

Bartenura wine will be pouring at this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Bartenura Winemaker Claudio Manera talks about his career, new wine trends and what Bartenura is bringing to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Bartenura Winemaker Claudio Manera

How did you get into this line of work?

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in winemaking, I was naturally drawn to the craft. My father, Livio Manera, was one of the founding members and the original winemaker of Araldica. This legacy inspired me to pursue oenology and join the family business.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

The industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainability and innovation. Consumers are increasingly interested in wines that are both high-quality and environmentally conscious. At Araldica, we are embracing these trends by implementing sustainable practices in our vineyards and exploring new winemaking techniques to meet evolving consumer preferences.

What is your favorite wine?

I have a deep appreciation for both Moscato and Prosecco. These wines beautifully reflect the generous nature of the land from which they come. Moscato, with its aromatic sweetness, and Prosecco, with its lively effervescence, both hold a special place in my heart.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The Piedmont landscape, parts of it classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers constant inspiration. The rolling hills and rich terroir motivate me to exploit the full potential of these lands, ensuring that our wines authentically represent their origins.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire our winegrowers, who are the true protagonists behind our bottles. Their dedication and passion are the foundation of our success. Additionally, I respect individuals who balance tradition with innovation, ensuring that winemaking evolves while honoring its roots.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

Every morning, I take a walk among the vineyards. This early contact with the land influences the way I approach winemaking in the cellar. It’s a moment of reflection that connects me to the essence of our wines.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Our fantastic Bartenura Sparkling Moscato Rosé, of course!

