Rosé Dinners, New Openings, Farewell Feasts & Sweet Summer Foodie Surprises

Channing Daughters Winery

Summer on the East End has officially begun! Get out there and enjoy all the foodie deliciousness the island has to offer.

5 Rosés. 5 Courses. 1 incredible night at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton in collaboration with Channing Daughters Winery! Join them on Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. for a local, seasonal and artisanal meal from start to finish featuring menu items including items from Marilee’s Farmstand, Amber Waves, Stone’s Throw Farm, Bridge Lane Farm, Mecox Bay Dairy, Pike Farms and Jay the Ramp Guy. The cost is $125 per person plus 20% gratuity and tickets may be reserved by visiting their website or by calling (631) 537-5665. Cheers!

After many unforgettable seasons, countless cheers and a whole lot of memories, Cove Hollow Tavern has announced they will be turning the page and selling the restaurant. Their final night of service will be May 31 and they’ll be rolling out a special menu and raising one last glass to their incredible friends and loyal patrons. Join them in making it a night to remember! The beloved space will become Lucky’s Steakhouse, a California classic hailing from sunny Montecito promising to bring their own flavor to the special corner of the Hamptons.

Treat Dad to a special meal for Father’s Day at R.AIRE on Sunday, June 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.! The special men in your life can enjoy a three-course prix fixe for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity, as well as live music and a complimentary glass of champagne, an amuse bouche and house made potato bread with herbed butter. A special prix fixe menu will also be available for children offered at $35 per child. Starters include a choice of Caesar salad, fluke crudo or Ibérico ribs. For your main course, choose between a whole branzino, NY strip steak or mushroom fideau. Finally, treat your sweet tooth to a choice of Basque cheesecake, tarta de Santiago or a chocolate hazelnut mousse cake! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

The Clubhouse has announced that they are now serving Zokkon sushi available for dinners. The menu features a variety of appetizers, sushi and sashimi, special rolls and table sushi sets to be served alongside their regular menu. Tasty menu items include steamed gyoza, shrimp shumai, edamame, vegetable spring rolls, spicy tuna rolls, salmon love futomaki, tuna avocado rolls, ebi hamachi futomaki, dancing eel rolls, naruto maki, dynamite rolls, table sushi sets for one or two people, spicy tuna sushi sandwiches, rainbow rolls and much more.

Did you know?

After 28 years of operating the acclaimed Plaza Cafe in Southampton, Veteran Chef/Restaurateur Douglas Gulija will be partnering with his cousin Skip Norsic to open FĒNIKS! Fēniks, the Croatian spelling of Phoenix, will reside at the former Le Chef space on 75 Jobs Lane with a redesigned two-story atrium space. The restaurant will offer three distinct dining experiences: an exclusive Chef’s Counter, an exquisite a la carte menu and a lively lounge with artisanal craft cocktails and playful small plates for sharing and snacking.

Bits & Bites:

Did you miss National Burger Day on May 28? Don’t fret you can still get the delicious 1890 Burger at Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook. The 45-day custom dry aged beef patty from Pat LaFrieda is meticulously crafted from a blend of the most flavorful cuts and ensures the ultimate flavor and tenderness that every burger aficionado is seeking.

BonBon, a Swedish Candy Company based in NYC, has announced they are swimming out East and are coming to the Hamptons! The sweet spot will be located at 11 Washington Street in Sag Harbor this summer, date to be announced.

The Golden Pear has a NEW menu item for breakfast! Their Breakfast Protein Bowl features your choice style of eggs, spinach, quinoa, chickpeas, black beans, avocado and tomatoes. Visit them at their Southampton, Bridgehampton or East Hampton location to give it a try.

In need of beverages for guests at your next event? Head to Long Ireland Beer Company (you read that right!) in Riverhead and pick up a keg to be the hero at your next BBQ! Plus, your favorite summer crush, their Beach, Please golden ale has officially made a comeback just in time for some summer fun. Cheers!

Smokin’ Wolf is now scooping up cups and cones of several homemade ice cream flavors at their spot on Pantigo Road! They’ve also got a selection of John’s Drive-In novelties, including loaded Oreos and more, and will be making homemade shakes.

Food Quote: “People who love to eat are always the best people.” – Julia Child