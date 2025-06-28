BBQ Nights, Beach Bites & Summer Sips Heat Up the East End 'Food Seen'

Duryea’s Orient Point

From smoky BBQ nights to refreshing spritzes, there’s so much to savor this season and if you blink you’ll miss it! As June winds down, the East End is heating up with delicious happenings, so get out there and soak it all in while summer’s still sizzling.

Looking for something to do on weeknights to break up your week? Captain Jack’s has announced new weekly specials with deals and deliciousness you won’t want to miss! Tuesday is officially BBQ night with offerings of brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken and all your favorite sides, slow-smoked in house. Wednesday calls for a fish fry featuring golden fried baskets of your seafood favorites including flounder, shrimp, scallops and clams all served with their signature Old Bay fries and house-made tartar sauce. Treat yourself to a lobster bake on Thursday night with 1 ½ lb. lobsters steamed up with mussels, shrimp, local corn and potatoes to kick off the weekend early! If you’re looking for some weekend happenings, Friday through Sunday the restaurant is serving up chef’s specials highlighting local produce and seafood that’s never the same but always delicious. Plus, make sure to join them for Happy Hour Monday to Saturday from 5–7 p.m. to enjoy a 2 for $22 bar menu. If you’re not convinced, on Saturdays they offer Buck A Shuck featuring $1 oysters available at the bar starting at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling 631-204–5877. Cheers!

Duryea’s Orient Point Beach Club has opened for the season! The transportive seaside oasis offers expansive views of Gardiners Bay with daytime loungers perfect for your summer getaway. While soaking up the sun, their 1966 Holiday Rambler trailer offers Mediterranean cuisine featuring the freshest raw bar items, Mediterranean spreads and brochettes from the Asado grill as well as wine, beer and soft drinks. New to the Beach Club menu this year is the addition of the famous Duryea’s Lobster Cobb Salad and a fresh fruit plate, as well as a new cocktail, The OP Spritz, featuring a blend of Blanc de Blancs brut, lemon, elderflower and mint. They will also offer $1 oysters all day on Fridays beginning June 27. Book your reservations online by visiting their website.

Have you uncovered your grill yet for the season? If you haven’t used it since last summer, Keith from The Golden Pear has a step-by-step checklist to ensure it’s clean, safe and ready to cook delicious meals! 1. Check all gas tanks and refill as needed. 2. Inspect all gas connections for rust, dust and accumulated grease from last season. 3. Clean the hood and surface areas using a degreaser and a clean rag. 4. Examine the grates and burner covers for signs of corrosion and wear. 5. If you’re not comfortable doing the cleaning yourself, hire a professional! Many local services specialize in grill cleaning and repairs. 6. Check for replacement parts. If you think you need to replace something, most manufacturers offer replacement parts. 7. Check all of your utensils to ensure you’re ready to grill like a pro and serve your best summer meals. Now you’re cooking! If you’re not the cooking type, The Golden Pear offers a vast catering menu full of summertime deliciousness to enjoy with your guests. For more information, visit their website or call Keith at 631-697–2149.

Looking for something fun to do with your kiddos? North Sea Fire Department will be hosting their annual Carnival from Tuesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 5 packed with rides, food, games and fireworks for the whole family! Proceeds raised support dedicated volunteer firefighters, fund critical equipment, training, community outreach and scholarships for local high schoolers wishing to further their education. Fireworks will take place on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5 and wristbands for unlimited rides will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The carnival runs from 6–11 p.m. at 27 Straight Path in Southampton. Get out there and support your local volunteers and have a fun, classic summer night with friends and family!

Did you know?

Canoe Place Inn is now offering pre-show parties for their summer events! Get the party started before the curtain rises in a relaxed, open-air gathering where you can sip classic cocktails, connect with friends, indulge in summer BBQ favorites and soak in the sounds of live DJ sets beneath the Hamptons sky. Exclusively for concert ticket holders, the outdoor grill on the Rotunda, just steps from the Grand Ballroom, will offer an à la carte menu of nostalgic summer bites including classic burgers and chips, hot dogs and veggie burgers all served ahead of each performance throughout the season. It’s the perfect prelude to an unforgettable night of music or comedy, so arrive early and come hungry! Pre-show parties begin two hours before showtime. Visit their website for a full list of upcoming shows and happenings including a Fourth of July celebration featuring DJ Renata do Valle!

Bits & Bites:

Sip summer spritzes on the Amalfi Terrace at Arthur & Sons! The al fresco space will transport you to Italy without leaving Bridgehampton with a new Spritz Menu featuring an Aperol Spritz, Amante Spritz, Pallini Spritz and a Hugo Spritz. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website. Happy sipping!

R.AIRE has announced a new Sunday Special of paella and sangria for two for $60! Join them each Sunday from 5–9:30 p.m. for your choice of meat, seafood or mushroom paella and a pitcher of red or white sangria. Non-alcoholic red or white sangria is also available. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Food Quote: “Summer has a flavor like no other. Always fresh and simmered in sunshine.” – Oprah