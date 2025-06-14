Celebrate Father’s Day with Food, Fun & Festive Sips Across the East End

Pancakes at The Hampton Maid

Nothing says “Thank You Dad” like a special brunch or dinner together! Treat the special men in your life to some delicious eats with the Father’s Day happenings plus some other fun East End to-dos below.

Summer on the East End wouldn’t be the same without a glass of rosé or martini in hand! Léon 1909 on Shelter Island has the perfect solution to make that dream a reality, thanks to their Beverage Director Gillian Georges’ rethinking of how to enjoy both cocktails. In honor of National Rosé Day on June 15 and National Martini Day on June 19, she has crafted three striking cocktails that capture the spirit of the season with sophistication and flair. Sip on a Rosé Bébé, featuring a sparkling French rosé, raspberry-rhubarb syrup and acid-corrected lemon for a crisp, lively twist that’s both seasonal and refreshing. Why only drink your rosé when you can eat it too? Gillian has created a Bébé Gelée which is an elegant spoonful of sparkling rosé and elderflower gelée that turns rosé into something unforgettable. For those who love a good martini, The Olive Martini will hit the spot offering vodka washed in bouquet de garni-infused olive oil, stirred with vermouth bianco and finished with a blistered olive for a savory, herbaceous and deeply nuanced cocktail. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website!

Celebrate Dad with a relaxed yet elevated brunch on the Terrace at Good Ground Tavern in Hampton Bays! Coastal-inspired favorites are on the menu with seasonal specials and a featured Old-Fashioned Menu crafted just for the occasion. Treat the special fathers in your life to a perfect blend of laid-back charm and elevated dining, because they deserve nothing less. Reservations for brunch are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 15. Cheers to Dad!

Mirabelle Tavern at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook is offering a special three-course prix fixe dinner for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15 for $55 per person. On the menu you’ll find panisses, warm goat cheese salad, Peking duck tacos or a jumbo shrimp for your first course. Moving on to entrées, choose from their famous 1890 burger, pan roasted halibut, roasted chicken breast or a prime NY strip steak. Dad can end his meal with a sweet treat of coconut passion fruit crème brûlée, Valrhona chocolate mousse cake, sticky toffee bread pudding or a selection of either mango or raspberry sorbet. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Treat Dad to Father’s Day Brunch with the whole family at The Hampton Maid from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 15. A special prix fixe menu will be available for adults at $50 per person with a children’s menu available at $20 per child. Live music will accompany your meal playing from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each adult meal comes with a choice of chilled juice, mixed berries or a watermelon salad for a first course. Entrée selections include, but are not limited to, traditional eggs benedict, frittata, wild mushroom omelette, lemon ricotta pancakes, a western omelette, grilled filet mignon, coconut baked French toast, avo smash, a breakfast burger and more! Specialty cocktails are available featuring Kiwi Bellini, a Smokey Bloody Mary or a Watermelon Mint Mimosa. Seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended. Visit their website to secure your table.

Did you know?

Yoga in the Vines at the Wölffer Wine Stand is back on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.! You’ll experience a unique yoga or training session among the vines. Relish in the serenity of the beautiful Wölffer property while you stimulate your body, mind and soul. Whether you’re into a more relaxing workout or more intense training, there’s an option for you! Yoga mats and water are available for sale. After all that hard work, The Wind Stand opens for service at 11 a.m., so treat yourself to a bottle of wine. You deserve it! Reserve your spot by visiting their website.

Bits & Bites:

Navy Beach Restaurant in Montauk will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15 by offering all dads a complimentary Miller Lite or Bloody Mary with their meal! The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner beginning at noon.

Dance the night away at Cowfish’s Friday Night Concert Series in Hampton Bays! Every Friday this summer plus a couple bonus Saturdays in August, live music will be jamming from 7 – 10 p.m. A couple rum punches and you’ll be the best dancer on the dance floor, don’t forget your dancing shoes!

Townline BBQ has moved their beloved Trivia Nights to Mondays at 7 p.m. Get your team together and bring your appetites and thinking caps!

The Golden Pear has announced a new beverage item on their menu, a Lavender and Local Honey Iced Latte! Robust espresso mingles with dreamy lavender and golden honey in their sun-kissed signature summer latte with your choice of whole, almond, oat or coconut milk. Yum!

Food Quote: “A good dad is warm, comforting, and filled with cheese. Okay, am I thinking of burritos?” – Joey Benevento