Sushi Spectacle, Seafood Feasts & Sips by the Shore

Omakase sushi carving.

With the summer solstice arriving on June 20th, it’s the perfect time to savor the season! Get outside, soak up the sun, and enjoy all there is to see, sip, and sample.

Sushi by Boū’s exclusive National Tuna Tour 2025 takes the Hamptons! The must-attend culinary event of the summer is making its debut on Saturday, June 28 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the boutique Westhampton Beach hotel, Seven Beach Lane. Their thirteen stop sold-out tour invites you to step into the world of elite sushi craftsmanship as Chef David Bouhadana, the first non-Japanese chef to receive Japan’s prestigious Grade 1 Tuna Cutting Certification, brings his unmatched skills showcasing the ancient art of whole tuna butchery like never before. The exclusive event is more than a show and lite bites, it’s a rare live performance of precision, tradition and culinary mastery as a 200-pound Bluefin tuna is expertly broken down right before your eyes. Not only will guests be treated to this exciting visual and interactive event, but they will then have the opportunity to indulge in the freshest tuna nigiri ever tasted as it is served edomae-style, showcasing seasonal and signature cuts throughout the event. A VIP experience is also available which includes a hands-on experience behind the counter with the sushi chef and a meet and greet with Chef Bouhadana. Tickets to the unforgettable show are $125 for general admission, which includes the live tuna carving, sake toast and passed nigiri throughout the evening, with additional drinks available at the cash bar. VIP tickets include all of the mentioned experiences above in addition to all general admission benefits. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the following link: simpletix.com/e/national-tuna-tour-2025-west-hampton-tickets-218090.

With summer officially kicking off today, make sure to visit Captain Jack’s for their newly released seafood-centric summer menu! Set sail with new appetizers of coconut chipotle ribs, stuffed scallop and voodoo squash. Dishes straight from the sea include Montauk royal red shrimp, oysters on the half shell, brown butter mussels and Napeague steamers. Back by popular demand, their peach & goat cheese salad is available as part of their light breezes offerings alongside a Captain’s Caesar and a summer scallop cobb salad. New main dishes make it hard to choose with their blackened mahi Reuben, salmon BLT, shrimp & crab roll, blackened tuna, bouillabaisse, stuffed summer flounder, codfish oreganata and so much more. Plus, their happy hour runs Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-204-5877.

Navy Beach in Montauk is hosting an Aperitivo Afternoon Happy Hour with drink specials during the week from 3–6 p.m. Join them for discounted sips of Hampton Water Rosé, Hampton Water Bubbly, Spritzes, Montauk Brew Co., Aplós Non-Alcoholic Üme Spritz and Butterfly Lemonade. The restaurant will also be jamming some live music with DJ CK Beats on Saturday, June 21 and Saturday, June 28 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. as well as on Sunday, June 29 with Bobby Murray from 1–3 p.m. Reservations can be made on their website.

Crack open summer with a Lobster Bake from Art of Eating! Available for 4 or more, The Lobstah Bake features four roasted 1.5 pound lobsters with lemon herb butter that’s deconstructed and put back in the shell for easy eating. Also on the menu is Little Neck clams casino, grilled Polish town kielbasa and Butter Lane summer pasta salad featuring zucchini, peas and greens with pasta in a light lemony herb dressing. Just imagine you and your friends sitting on the beach eating lobster and enjoying the sunset. Make it a reality and set up your signature summer feast by visiting their website!

Fresno in East Hampton is now offering a new weekly special on Tuesdays. The restaurant is now open seven days a week and will be serving Mexican inspired dishes in a special prix fixe for the summer season at $49 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Executive Chef Jesus will feature regional Mexican dishes and summer agave-based cocktails. The prix fixe menu offers appetizers of seared tuna tostadas, tortilla soup, crispy fish tacos or wild mushroom quesadilla. Select an entrée of grilled local fish, chicken enchilada or blue corn fried chicken and end the night with dessert of vanilla bean flan. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or calling them directly at 631-324-8700.

In need of catering for a graduation party, summer event, bachelorette party or any other reason to get your friends together this season? The Clam Bar can come to you right in your backyard with catering and their new Shuck Truck! Treat your guests to live-shucked clams and oysters, shrimp cocktail, as well as accompanying wines, spritzes and cocktails. Learn more by visiting their website or email catering@clambarhamptons.com.

Did you know?

DeRo’s Food & Family in Hampton Bays is now offering Weekend Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join them for the ultimate brunch experience offering freshly made classics, new favorites including a brie grilled cheese, specialty coffee drinks, mimosas and so much more. Reservations can be made ahead of time by visiting their newly launched website: derosfoodandfamily.com. Cheers!

Bits & Bites:

Join Baron’s Cove on the summer solstice on Friday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a Robert Mondavi Day Wine Dinner. The decadent multi-course dinner will be paired with exquisite wines of Robert Mondavi Winery in their Map Room. Reservations are required and can be reserved on OpenTable.

The Tusk Bar is bringing their famous martinis and downtown Manhattan vibes to Moby’s in East Hampton for a summer residency! Join them for a rotating assortment of vibrant cocktails inspired by the summer season. Check their social media for more information.

The Meeting House in Amagansett is offering brunch on the porch & patio Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by visiting their website.

Food Quote: “It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine… it’s summertime!” – Kenny Chesney