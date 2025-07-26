Savor the Season: Bubbles, BBQ & Bites Light Up the Hamptons This Weekend

Tis the season on the East End

The East End is buzzing with flavor and festivities! Make the most of the last weekend of July by diving into the incredible culinary experiences happening throughout our community. Just be sure to come hungry—there’s plenty to go around!

The Hampton Maid is partnering up with Sparkling Pointe to host “Bubbles and Brunch” on Wednesday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Grab your friends and make a reservation to enjoy delicious food from a special a la carte menu, exceptional bubbles and a live DJ set. A complimentary glass of Sparkling Pointe Brut 2019 is included in your experience alongside menu selections of local oysters, local fluke crudo, compressed watermelon salad, pork belly bao bun, ricotta toast, ratatouille omelet, potato waffles with smoked salmon, softshell crab benedict, a breakfast burger and much more. Specialty cocktails made with Sparkling Pointe bubbles include an Elderflower Cucumber Crush, Watermelon Fizz and Red Sangria. A selection of their wines will also be available such as the Brut Nature, Cuvee Carnaval Sec, Carnaval Rosé and the Carnaval Rouge. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting the Hampton Maid Website. Cheers!

Ready for the ultimate omakase? Sushi by Boū Westhampton Beach at Sydney’s is doubling down on talent and flavor this summer. They are excited to welcome Chef Quattro — formerly of Chicago’s acclaimed Sushi Suite 202 — to join Chef Kin behind the counter. For the first time, there will be two Michelin-trained chefs crafting a truly unforgettable dining experience, side by side. Every seat is a front-row view to culinary magic you won’t find anywhere else. This exclusive collaboration is only available for a limited time. Reserve your spot now and be part of the excitement!

Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust is lighting up the Clubhouse Hamptons on Saturday, August 2! Join them for an unforgettable evening of smokey flavors, craft cocktails, live music and fiery competition all hosted by Food Network favorite and James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Symon. Guests will feast on unlimited food and drink from an all-star lineup of grill masters representing some of the best culinary talent in the Hamptons and beyond. Plus, make your vote count for your favorite dish while a celebrity panel of judges also weighs in. At the end of the night, two champions will be crowned People’s Choice Top Grill Master and Judges’ Top Grill Master! For more information on participating Grill Masters and to purchase tickets, visit the Dan’s Taste website.

Project MOST is hosting their Building Blocks Summer Benefit at Moby’s in East Hampton on Sunday, July 27 from 4–6 p.m. The benefit features an afternoon of celebration and an opportunity to support scholarships, creative learning programs and honor the champions, advocates and donors who make the organization a cornerstone of youth enrichment in the community. The family friendly event will take place in the beautiful gardens of Moby’s with live music from the Tim O’Connell Jazz Trio, as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, ice cream from A La Mode, coffee from Happy, as well as live and silent auctions. Plus, guests who stay for dinner at Moby’s following the event will receive a 10% discount towards their meal! This year’s event will honor Cindy and Joe Realmuto for their unwavering commitment to Project MOST. Tickets to the event are available on the Project MOST website.

Did you know?

FRANKIE’S Pizzeria Italiano has landed in the Hamptons! Co-located with Drai’s East Hampton on Three Mile Harbor Road, you can enjoy traditional Italian favorites such as penne alla vodka and Roman-style pizza from their signature wood-fired oven at center stage in the chic yet inviting space. Summer favorites include Frankie’s special antipasto salad, blistered artisanal pizzas topped with truffles, portobello mushroom, spicy soppressata, as well as a range of freshly made tasty pasta dishes and a variety of refreshing desserts including locally made gelatos. The restaurant also offers a curated wine list that focuses on crisp whites, bright rosés and food-friendly reds. They’re offering late evening weekend hours for both onsite, to-go and delivery orders as well!

Bits & Bites: Captain Jack’s is now open 7 nights a week! That means their happy hour has been extended from Monday thru Saturday with 2 for $22 deals, $6 wells, draft and bottles, $12 glasses of wine and buck-a-shuck oysters on Saturdays at the bar.

Riverhead’s Summer Block Party, Alive on 25, is taking place Friday, August 1 from 5–9 p.m. Join them for a night packed with local food, drink, music, artists and family fun. For a full lineup of live music taking place throughout the evening and more information on the event, visit aliveon25.org.

The 25th Anniversary of the Annual Hetrick-Martin Institute’s ‘Schools Out’ Benefit is taking place Saturday, August 2. Visit their website to secure your tickets to the event featuring a host committee including Andy Cohen, Luann de Lesseps, Rufus Wainwright, Kelly Bensimon, Candace Bushnell among others, and will feature Aqualillies – a renowned group of synchronized swimmers.

Food Quote: “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” – Paul Prudhomme