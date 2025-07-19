Teal Luncheons, Sizzling Omakase, Garden Spritzes & More

The chef prepares nigiri at the Sushi by Boū experience in Westhampton Beach.

The height of summer is here — and there’s no time to waste. Eat all the delicious local food, catch as much live music as you can, sip on refreshing seasonal cocktails, and soak up every last ray of sunshine while it lasts!

Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton is hosting a “Speak Up and Speak Loud” Luncheon presented by Louise & Joe Isidori, along with Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.) on Thursday, August 7. The event will kick off at noon on the beautiful Amalfi Terrace at the restaurant with a welcome reception and silent auction followed by the luncheon at 1 p.m. featuring signature Italian specialties from Arthur & Sons with refreshing Limoncello poured by Pallini. An exclusive trunk show hosted by Italian brand PESERICO and Therapy Life & Style Southampton will offer a forever jewelry table. Guests will also be treated to a swag bag featuring goodies from Pallini, Surf Gypsy, Vintage Havana and more. Guests are encouraged to wear teal in honor of the official color supporting Ovarian Cancer Research. The event’s proceeds will go towards breakthrough Ovarian Cancer research and assisting women in financial need suffering from the disease. Tickets are $250 per person and guests must RSVP by Monday, August 4 by visiting bit.ly/4lRRtg3 where donations can also be made.

Treat yourself and your friends to a special 12-course edomae-style omakase tasting with Sushi by Boū at Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine in Westhampton Beach! The tasting is now being offered at $55 at their 5 p.m. seatings Thursday through Sunday with just 8 seats available at each seating. Sushi by Boū has also introduced new S’Mores Kits–S’Mores for You and Your Bou! Each kit is $24 and includes everything you need for the perfect s’mores moment with your own tabletop fire pit to enjoy following your meal. Reservations are available on OpenTable!

A fresh new summer tradition at Canoe Place Inn has begun! Introducing: Spritz and Savor Wednesdays from 5 – 10 p.m. all season long. Join them in a lush garden setting for an effortlessly elegant evening of lite bites, chilled spritzes and unhurried conversation. For $30, enjoy a craveable trio of their signature Caesar salad, golden French fries and a refreshing spritz served al fresco under the evening sky. Join them for a girl’s night out, a midweek winddown or simply soaking up the summer air! Walk-ins are welcome, all are invited. P.S. Their happy hour is now 3–6 p.m. at the Terrace Bar. Cheers!

Looking for a straightforward, farm-fresh and sea-to-table meal? Hardwood Poke Co. is staying true to tradition in their food truck parked at The Green Thumb in Watermill! From Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m., or until sold out, local chef and tuna fisherman Henry Margaritis and his partner Mariah Rocker serve up delicious poke bowls, poke nachos, onigiri, sides, a Green Thumb bowl and more. The duo is grounded in sustainability, sourcing organic produce from The Green Thumb just steps away and the freshest rod and reel caught ahi from local fishermen, including Chef Henry himself. Pay them a visit next time you head to the farmstand for your local produce!

A full belly and a happy heart is what you’ll be left with after Brunch a la Mexicana at RGNY Vineyard! This special Sunday brunch celebrates good company, Mexican cuisine and excellent wine with live music always a guarantee. Included in your ticket is 3 glasses of wine, plus unlimited coffee or tea, live music, a selection of brunch favorites and churros and paletas to finish off with something sweet. Visit their website to book your spot at the table!

Did you know?

Navy Beach in Montauk has unveiled a new line of lifestyle merchandise available for purchase on their website, as well as select pieces available for purchase at the restaurant! Two collections, each with its own style, offers apparel, accessories, home goods, sports gear and pet accessories. The collections in iconic style, the Navy Beach Collection and NB Sunset Collection, are perfect for gifting or to bring a little bit of Montauk right to your home. The restaurant also stocks seasonal merch that is available on-site only, and limited quantities of Navy SEAL Foundation items are on hand as well. View the new collections by visiting merch.navybeach.com.

Bits & Bites:

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is hosting the opening reception of “Postcards from the Rock” on Friday, July 18 from 7–9 p.m.! Newly released brews will be on tap and local wines are available as well.

The Baker House 1650 would like to invite you to Afternoon Tea on Sunday, July 20 from 1:30–4 p.m. offering an afternoon of elegance. A fine assortment of teas by Plain T, a glass of champagne, lite bites, sweet treats and connection await you and your friends. Visit their website to RSVP!

The Clubhouse is now offering Art Paint & Sips on Thursday nights! All ages are welcome to follow the step-by-step instruction from April Keough on the lawn (weather permitting) while DJs spin tunes and you sip on your favorite beverages from 6 – 8 p.m.

Doubles Amagansett has opened a Doubles Outpost at 51 Division Street in Sag Harbor! Stop in from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for to-go breakfast, smoothies, bowls, sandwiches and more.

Cluckman’s Celebrates one year in Sag Harbor! A new in-house concept has been unveiled for the celebration: Pizza Pizza, a slice shop operating within the Cluckman’s space. Serving thin, crispy, cheesy New York-style pizza, the new addition brings more variety to locals and visitors looking for a quick and satisfying meal just steps from the harbor.

Food Quote: “July is hollyhocks and hammocks, fireworks and vacations, hot and steamy weather, cool and refreshing swims, beach picnics, and vegetables all out of the garden.” – Jean Hersey