Dan's White Party 2025: Summer Series Goes Out with a Bang on the North Fork

Dan’s White Party 2025 was a night to remember

The Dan’s Taste Series reached its dazzling finale on Saturday, August 16, as guests dressed head-to-toe in their most stylish whites gathered at RGNY Vineyard for the annual Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust. “I think this one absolutely tops them all,” Dan Shaughnessy of Wilmington Trust said. “I feel wrong to say that, because I have full respect for the other four programs and other four events. But this is so special: North Fork, this incredible vineyard. The people are here. Everybody looks amazing. The food, the wine, the tequila. It’s a great evening. It’s bittersweet since it’s the last one. We feel very fortunate as an organization, Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank, to be able to be the presenting sponsor of the entire Dan’s Taste series was just amazing. It’s our commitment to the local community. It’s our commitment to the local businesses. It’s a way for us to celebrate Long Island in such a unique and special way. The best is yet to come.”

TV personality and Serving the Hamptons star Samantha Crichton, co-founder of Bella Vita, stepped behind the bar as this year’s guest bartender, keeping the energy high and spirits flowing.

“I am so excited to be here and be in the presence of so many amazing people, amazing fashion, amazing food, and I’m just so happy to be even the tiniest part of it,” Crichton, a wellness entrepreneur known for her Serving the Hamptons role and her Bella Vita health products, said. “Tonight, we served up with two of our products, the Sardinian Sunrise and the Blue Zone Glow. Both are very great for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, all that good nourishment paired with your favorite alcohol, whether that be prosecco, vodka, tequila. We made the best shots, the best cocktails with the juices.”

Attendees sipped and savored gourmet bites, craft cocktails, fine wines, and brews from a lineup of standout restaurants and beverage partners.

“It’s about time, because we’re globally recognized for authentic taste and Old-World traditions,” Chef Larry Kaiser of 1760 Homestead Farm, home of the beloved concord grape pie, said. “Right now, we’re serving up our signature Plowboy Tostada. We’ll have grape pie and pecan pie later.”

“It was a blessing and a beautiful opportunity to come here and showcase what I truly do, what I truly love,” Executive Chef Mike Artis of the restaurant Road Trip in Bay Shore, said. “We do different menus every single week that, well, your tastebuds will go insane. We serve duck, steak, fish, fresh-made pastas, and more.”

Several guests included movers and shakers of the East End, such as Adonai McCormack, general manager of Eagle Kia and Eagle Chevrolet in Riverhead – not far from the venue.

“Dan’s Papers is timeless,” McCormack said. “It’s essentially a staple in this community. I would expect nothing less than what they constantly contribute and what they constantly prove, which is that they are one of a kind, and they do a phenomenal job at highlighting individual businesses and just overall what Long Island has to offer. Hopefully next year, everyone is driving here in a car they bought from Eagle.”

Additionally, Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol Toulon was a guest at the party, and highlighted Dan’s Papers’ contributions to the county.

“It’s one of the few publications that brings out the best of the East End has,” Toulon said. “And so any time I have an opportunity to be around some great, diverse crowds, I love being there. Whether it’s a party like this or one of their Power List events, Dan’s is really one of the most reliable publications that we rely on to actually get in the know.”

Really enjoying being at the celebration was DJ Chef, who was at his first Dan’s Taste event of the summer as a guest rather than a participating vendor. DJ Chef won top honors at Dan’s Red, White & Brews at the Southampton Arts Center on July 5.

“It’s been a busy summer and I just thought to come as a guest and get the experience from the other side of the table,” DJ Chef said. “I’m gonna wear that honor proudly, because the top chef in the Hamptons says a lot. And I will be back for next year’s Dan’s Taste – already planning for Red, White & Brews.”

VIP Gold ticket holders enjoyed early access and an exclusive Afterparty, while all guests joined in selecting the winner of the Dan’s Best Dressed Award — complete with a Mixology gift card and a feature in Dan’s Papers Fall Fashion Issue.

“I love white,” Ashley Finestone, fashion judge and founder and CEO of Miami Chains & Co., a fashion brand renowned for phone chains, wristlets, and more, said. “I think white could even be worn year round. The Labor Day rule is not applicable, especially in the Hamptons, and there are so many different outfits. But there’s someone who caught my eye and it was a game changer.”

The winner of the contest was Dr. Vera Daniels, a practicing psychologist from New York City. Dr. Daniels was dressed head to toe in white, with silver adding extra layers to her outfit , also from head to toe.

“I had no idea this was happening, and I thank everyone for voting for me. It’s such an honor,” Daniels said. “I just came to have a good time. I often attend Dan’s celebrations. We were at the Rose Soiree earlier, and I wanted to come and celebrate this event, which is the final event for the season, and Dan’s Papers always does an amazing job.”

Highlights included signature dishes from purveyors such as Andrew Molen, Alpina Swiss Bakery, Road Trip, Anker, Shinnecock Lobster Factory, Ruta Oaxaca, Honest Plate, Insatiable Eats, Bistro 72, Little Charli, Swizzled Desserts, Hamptons Catered Affairs and Mademoiselle Patisserie. The culinary lineup was complemented by featured beverages from sponsors including Adamas, Blue Moon, Cantina Puiatti, Corona, Dobel Tequila, Bushmills Whiskey, Cantina Puiatti, Penelope Whiskey, Don Julio Tequila, and Manhattan Beer & Beverage.

“The cocktails have been a big hit,” Anthony Riccardi of Penelope Bourbon said. “Penelope Bourbon is very family-oriented, and to be here showing off the product, it’s a blessing. You can find us pretty much anywhere, but we have a Penelope locator on our website.”

The evening celebrated the East End’s best flavors, fashion, and entertainment, set against the vineyard’s scenic backdrop.

“Bobby Q’s is just like Mama’s,” said Chef Bobby Ford of Bobby Q’s Soul and Seafood, who was serving up Southern-style spicy meatballs and salad. “It’s all about my mom. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to take part in the entire restaurant experience. She passed away, so God rest her soul. But she’s looking down. She’s guiding my hand every time. I love sharing her recipes, sharing her flavors, with the public, with the people, and now I got an opportunity to bring it on on the North Fork. Once you taste it, you’re a regular, because you love it.”

With stylish crowds, top-tier cuisine, flowing drinks, and unforgettable entertainment, the 2025 White Party once again solidified its reputation as one of the most anticipated events of the Hamptons summer.

“The important thing is it’s been a lot of fun,” Joshua Schneps, CEO and co-publisher of Schneps Media, Dan’s Papers’s parent company, said. “So it’s great to connect with our readers face to face, and also the people we do business with, all these chefs and liquor companies and wineries being able to give them visibility and exposure and build their businesses, tapping it off on the North Fork is amazing. RGNY Vineyard is just breathtakingly beautiful. We’re very fortunate to have had a great summer season. And Dan’s Papers is year round. During the winter season, we go down to Palm Beach, and we’re also in Manhattan now with Dan’s Papers NYC. We’re touching three markets with Dan’s Papers, and it’s been amazing.”

While the Dan’s Taste summer series has concluded, more events from both Dan’s Papers and Schneps Media are yet to come. Dan’s Power Women of the East End will take place on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at The Muses in Southampton. For more information, go to schnepsevents.com