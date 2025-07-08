Dan's Red, White & Brews Brought the Heat to Southampton

It was a party for the ages at Dan’s Taste Red, White & Brews.

The normally quiet and serene Southampton Arts Center transformed into an extravagant party space on July 5, and welcomed Dan’s Taste Red, White & Brews party, presented by Wilmington Trust, in celebration of Independence Day.

“Dan’s Papers is iconic,” Dan Shaughnessy, head of Wilmington Trust’s Long Island division, said. “I mean, its brand, its reputation, it’s something that we feel we can align ourselves with. To have Dan’s Papers support Wilmington Trust and all that we do in the market for the business owner community, but for our clients as well, it’s a great partnership, and it’s a heck of a lot of fun to be out here in the summertime. To do all these fun things with food and spirits, to celebrate with our clients, our friends, our colleagues, et cetera. It’s a great time.”

From the moment doors opened, guests were treated to an evening brimming with indulgence. Attendees sipped and savored their way through unlimited tastings of global red and white wines, local craft brews, and gourmet bites from some of Long Island and New York City’s most acclaimed chefs. A new addition to the Dan’s Taste series was included, Fishers Island Lemonade.

“It’s honestly the best of both worlds, being a local brand and working with such an iconic media company in the area,” Brigid Wood of Fishers Island Lemonade said. “It’s really incredible to meet all of the movers and shakers out east and get to showcase our incredible brands.”

Other longtime vendors of Dan’s Taste continue to lend their talents to the celebrations.

“I’ve been doing this for many years with the Schneps family, and it’s always heartwarming to be working with them,” Michael Corriente of the spirits company Adamas said. “They give such a great party. They bring people together. They really support the local community. And in this time of our lives, it’s really important that we all kind of get together and have some fun.”

Adamas, of course, is a versatile Peruvian product.

“Adamas, it’s a pisco, it’s a Peruvian brandy,” Theresa Corriente of Adamas said. “It’s clear brandy, and it’s very versatile, and we love making cocktails with it.”

Chef Marco Barrila of Insatiable Eats spoke about the sense of community in the Hamptons, and the fun it is to show off his product at such events.

“Why is everything so good in the Hamptons?” Barrila said. “We have the perfect seafood. We have the perfect wineries, incredible farming, and the vibe is amazing. We do the best because we work for the best, because the best people come out here. We have very high standards.”

Several other mainstays of Dan’s Taste showcased their talent, and had lines wrapping around the entire party – such as East Hampton Shucker Company, which shucked oysters and handed them off to customers. During Covid, founder John Nicholas created a device that made it easier to shuck oysters – which comes in handy for this kind of event.

“In East Hampton, where I grew up, everyone talks about Dan’s Papers – it’s an institution,” Nicholas said. “I love being part of the different events that they have here. It gives us great exposure and tells everyone what we’re doing.”

Customers were also treated to bites from beloved East End restaurants such as Cowfish in Hampton Bays.

“We decided, since it was cowboy-themed, kind of like a barbecue kind of thing, to take some of our barbecue ribs that we have, and we pulled slow, roast them for about 11 hours overnight, pulled them right from the bone, made some fresh different types of chips, three different kinds, put it on there with some barbecue, homemade barbecue sauce, avocado crema and some pickled shallots,” David Hersh of Cowfish said.

But it wasn’t just about the tastemakers at Red, White & Brews. The event was also boosted by social media influencers – influencers like Jennifer Lauren, who can be found on Instagram at @JenniferLauren2.

“I love seeing everyone come together and celebrate summer and get to really taste all of the different unique foods and wines that Long Island is known for and should be known for,” Lauren said. “There’s so many local and small businesses that are represented, and that’s where my heart’s at.”

With patriotic flair and star-spangled vibes, this annual tasting event has become a signature staple of the summer Hamptons scene — and 2025 was no exception.

Driving the beat of the party was DJ Theo.

“Everybody’s looking good,” DJ Theo said. “Lots of country fun, USA vibes in the air this weekend. We’re having a great time.”

VIP ticket holders were granted early access at 6 p.m., along with the added luxury of a private afterparty and exclusive cabana seating complete with a stocked bar. But the party was in full swing by 6:30, when General Admission guests joined the crowd, greeted by a thumping soundtrack from none other than celebrity DJ Theo, who kept the dance floor pulsing under the stars all night long.

One of the evening’s standout features was a thrilling twist to this year’s program: a FreshDirect-sponsored Top Chef Competition that turned the spotlight on the culinary masters behind the food. Participating chefs put their best bites forward in a friendly showdown for the coveted FreshDirect Top Chef Award—with guests casting their votes to crown the winner. To celebrate the chefs even further, FreshDirect curated a “Chef’s Favorites” bag filled with their go-to herbs, fruits, and snacks—letting guests take a flavorful piece of the night home with them.

The winner of this competition was DJ Chef.

“I’ve been in the Hamptons over the past decade, and in the Hamptons, Dan’s Papers is everything,” DJ Chef said. “So I’m really honored that Dan’s asked me to be part of Red, White and Brews and, of course, Chefs of The Hamptons. It’s the place to be in the Hamptons, especially for the July 4 weekend.”

Making a special guest appearance was New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who had been in Southampton earlier that day for a fundraising event for his November re-election campaign.

“The Schneps family has been just a great family, not only for the Hamptons, but for the entire city,” Mayor Adams said. “I think nothing is more significant than the cause of what is going to happen. November 4, 2025 we have an important election. If you don’t take away anything from today, I want you to take this with you: I’m going to win.This city means so much to all of us, and we are not going backwards. We’re moving forward. And I want you to take all of the anxiety and uncertainty and funnel it into the energy that we need. Go on social media, post your own personal stories, because all of us have important stories of how we got here, growing up dyslexic, growing up on the verge of poverty, growing up being a police officer, state senator, borough president, all of those things are part of my narrative of what makes this country a great country.”

Whether guests came for the wine, the beer, the bites, or just to toast to summer in style, Dan’s Red, White & Brews delivered an unforgettable night. Overflowing drinks, mouthwatering food, top-tier entertainment, and a crowd dressed to impress in their best red, white, and brew attire—it was everything a summer soirée should be.

Next up in the Dan’s Taste series is Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust at Sí Sí Restaurant at EHP Resort & Marina on July 17. Tickets for Silver, Gold VIP and Platinum VIP which includes all night access to a Platinum VIP Lounge with caviar and sushi, are available at DansTaste.com.