East End Eats, Beats & Brews to Spice Up Your Week

Where will you be enjoying your lobster roll this week?

Whether you’re in the mood for a beachside taco night at home, happy hour with friends, or a chef-led farm-to-pint collaboration, the East End has a little something for every kind of craving. Here’s what not to miss this week:

Kidd Squid Brewing Co. and Almond Restaurant are collaborating for an exclusive new brew, the Rhubarbarella! The rhubarb sour pale ale offers a complex fruity and tart ale with a quenching finish. Locally made ingredients include puree sources, created by Almond’s chef Jason Weiner featuring Marilee’s Farm Stand + Stone’s Throw Farm rhubarb, Sag Harbor honey, Northwest Woods pine tips, Salt Water Farm sea salt, ginger and hibiscus. The 5.6 abv ale brewed by Kidd Squid features custom artwork by local artist, restaurant co-owner Jason Weiner’s wife Almond Zigmund. The brew will be available both on tap and in cans at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton and at Kidd Squid Brewery. Reservations at the restaurant are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling 631-537-5665.

Every Sunday, Calissa in Water Mill brings music from around the world to their terrace, while Fridays and Saturdays feature DJ sets in the Lounge featuring live saxophone accompaniment on Saturday evenings. Outdoor DJ sets, curated to blend dinner and nightlife, will continue throughout the summer as well. While listening to tunes, diners can enjoy signature dishes like their Aegean Sea Bass Crudo, Whole Grilled Lavraki, Lamb Chops with oregano fries, lobster pasta and mezze platters. Add on standout cocktails like the Fig & Fennel Martini and the Calissa Spritz–perfect for sipping under the warm night sky. Reservations are strongly encouraged. For the full entertainment lineup and bookings, visit calissahamptons.com/entertainment.

Wölffer invites you to join them for an unforgettable evening of exceptional wines and meats at “Gilling with Roman & Marc x PANORAM ASADOS” on Sunday, August 3 at 6 p.m., to be hosted at the Private Estate at Wölffer. The unique event brings together the winemaking expertise of Wölffer’s Roman Roth and co-owner Marc Wölffer, and the renowned grill master Mariano Cebrián from PANORAM ASADOS for a night you won’t forget. Guests will enjoy a delectable array of grilled dishes crafted from fresh, local produce, PANORAM ASADOS over open flame, traditional Asado pits. All the intense flavors pair in perfect harmony with the expertly chosen Wölffer Estate wines enhancing each bite in passed appetizers, first, main and dessert courses. Don’t miss this chance to savor exquisite cuisine and wine while overlooking the vineyard on their terrace! The address will be shared via email once a ticket has been purchased by visiting their website. Cheers!

Did you know?

You can bring your favorite Rumba flavors home with you with taco boxes & quarts to go! Enjoy your favorite tacos like their Rastaman Taco, Buffalo Soldier taco, Pulled rib taco and more at home or at the beach. Add on quarts of their famous cocktails like the Caribbean Rum Punch, Signature Margarita, Sangria, Passion Fruit Piña Colada or Prickly Pear Margarita. Each quart makes about 4 – 5 drinks, perfect for sipping along with your friends. For more information and to schedule your order, visit their website.

Bits & Bites:

Birdie’s Ale House is now offering Happy Hour! Join them for $7 drinks, Monday through Friday until 7 p.m. Stop in to say hi and raise a glass to the weekend!

Join RGNY Vineyard for Vino y Fuego this summer under La Pergola! Where fire pits crackle, vino will flow and music plays to set the vibe. Chill nights, signature drinks and limited capacity await you. Reserve your spot by the fire on their website.

If you’re traveling along the Long Island Seafood Trail, be sure to make a stop at Captain Jack’s for fresh & local seafood every palate will enjoy! Head to their website to view their menus and to make your reservations.

See Sag Harbor from a new perspective at The Green Room at Sag Harbor Cinema. The third-floor bar and rooftop terrace opens at 4 p.m. daily with Tuesday night trivia nights, Wednesday night karaoke nights and close-up magic and live music on Thursday nights. Sip out on The François Truffaut Terrace for a breathtaking rooftop view of the bay and village. Stop by before or after your film for a night of good vibes!

The Clubhouse Hamptons has all kinds of exciting happenings coming up from live music to comedy shows, sip & paint nights to collaborations with Wags & Walks. Visit their website for more information.

Food Quote: “Today is the first day of August; it is no longer July. Summer passes, and summer friends will melt away like snow in spring.” – Rolf van der Wind