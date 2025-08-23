From Mykonos Nights to Bluefin Tuna Shows, the Hamptons Serves Up Summer’s Best Eats & Experiences

Motorino Pizza Mobile is ready to bring the best pizza around to any gathering or party.

Whether you’re toasting with a spritz in a garden, watching a master chef break down a whole bluefin tuna, or bringing a mobile pizza party to your own backyard, there’s no shortage of ways to eat, drink, and savor every last bit of the season.

Calissa has debuted Mykonos Nights, a weekly summer party inspired by the traditional Panagiri festivals of Greece! On Fridays starting at 7:30 p.m., expect spit-roasted lamb, flowing drinks and live Greek music under the stars in Water Mill. A new Friday ritual for the Hamptons where friends gather, glasses clink, and the spirit of the Aegean fills the air. Join them for unmistakable energy of a Mykonos summer evening–no passport of boarding pass required. Visit their website for more information and reservations!

Mary Lou’s in Montauk will be hosting an intimate Omakase pop-up in partnership with Sushi by Boū. The ultra-exclusive event will offer just eight spots per seating where guests will embark on a journey through a 12-course Omakase tasting with a bold finale of the wagyu Big Mac. Seatings will take place August 22 through 24 and offer the freshest fish sourced both locally and globally, the finest A5 Wagyu, and expertly crafted cocktail and spirits pairings from HIBIKI Whisky, ROKU Gin and HAKU Vodka. Mary Lou’s and Sushi by Boū are bringing the richest flavors from the far east to the east coast this August. For reservations visit bit.ly/3V0Vnrg.

Have you ever gotten to watch chefs skillfully carve a 200+ lb. bluefin tuna in front of you and serve it moments later as the freshest fish you’ve ever had? Well, on Saturday, August 30 from 12 to 3 p.m., you can experience just that at Sushi By Boū in Westhampton Beach at Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine! Witness the artistry and precision of a traditional whole-tuna breakdown, then indulge in ultra-fresh bites paired with premium sake from their open bar. There are only 75 tickets available which include tuna tastings, sake and an afternoon of unmatched flavor and craftsmanship. Visit the following link to secure your spot at this rare Hamptons experience: https://bit.ly/41ACK1a.

Whether you’re looking for a fun girls night out activity, a midweek wind down or simply looking to soak up what’s left of the summer air, Canoe Place Inn invites you and your friends in for a moment to relax and linger with “Girl Dinner” in the Garden! This new summer tradition takes place in their lush garden setting offering an effortlessly elegant evening of light bites, chilled spritzes and unhurried conversation. For $30 per person, enjoy a craveable trio of their signature Caesar salad, golden French fries and a refreshing spritz all served al fresco under the evening sky. Join them Wednesdays through Labor Day from 5 to 10 p.m. More information can be found on their website. Cheers!

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, engagement, baby shower or just a seasonal afternoon in the Hamptons, Motorino Pizza Mobile is excited to help you go all out! Motorino Mobile offers a full onsite pizza station, complete with refrigeration, tent and lights. It’s as close as you’ll get to having a pizzeria in your backyard. PLUS, they’ve expanded their offerings to include Pasta Parties and Rosticceria packages in addition to a full-service bar. The Motorino Pasta Mini Truck will feature a customized mini truck outfitted with a 4-foot pasta pan capable of serving up to 100 guests. Offerings include Spaghetti ai Frutti de Mare with calamari, shrimp, manila clams and datterini tomatoes, Linguine alle Congole with freshly shucked local clams, garlic, chiles, white wine and lemon and more. Vegan pasta dishes are available upon advance request as well. Love an Aperol Spritz? A full Aperol Spritz Bar can be added on to your party for guests to sip on while your pizzas cook in the wood burning mobile oven. The Motorino Rosticceria brings a state-of-the-art French rotisserie to your backyard for a charming Old-World feel, roasted organic pasture-raised chickens and carving tableside for your guests. Optional add-ons for a Motorino party include a prosciutto station, an Italian gelato cart and more. For more information and to submit an inquiry, visit their website at www.motorinopizza.com.

Bits & Bites:

Dinner and a show sounds like the perfect night out with friends or that special someone! The Clubhouse in East Hampton is offering Comedy Night with Rachel Feinstein on Wednesday, August 27 from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets for the show and reservations for dinner beforehand can be secured on their website.

Birdies Ale House in Southampton offers Happy Hour Monday through Friday with $7 ‘til 7 p.m. deals! Sip on $7 drafts, wines, well drinks and specialty cocktails with your favorite bartenders.

Rosie’s in Amagansett offers Monday Jazz Nights from 7:30 to 10 p.m. each week! Enjoy live jazz and a seafood bar with your friends. Visit their website for reservations and more information on their events!

Food Quote: “Shipping is a terrible thing to do to vegetables. They probably get jetlagged, just like people.” – Elizabeth Berry (Another reason to eat local!)