East End Dining Heats Up This September with New Openings, Pop-Ups & Seasonal Flavors

FENIKS in Southampton.

Summer may be wrapping up, but the East End food scene is far from slowing down. From a highly anticipated Southampton restaurant opening to wine dinners, pop-ups, and fun bites and drinks, there’s plenty to enjoy this September.

Veteran Chef and Restaurateur Douglas Gulija has finally opened the doors to his newest creation, FĒNIKS, the Croatian spelling of Phoenix, located in Southampton at 75 Jobs Lane. Following 28 years operating the acclaimed Plaza Café, Gulija has partnered with cousin Skip Norsic to open a new chapter of culinary excellence to bring a stunning transformation to the former Le Chef space. The two-story atrium space offers three distinct dining experiences: an exclusive Chef’s Counter, an exquisite a la carte menu in the dining room and a lively lounge space with artisanal craft cocktails and playful small plates for sharing and snacking. The cuisine is inspired by the seafood-driven creations Gulija is known for from his 28 award-winning years at the Plaza Café, combined with an eclectic New American style that incorporated local Long Island and boutique vendor sourcing to create fresh and inventive takes on land fare, as well as vegetarian options. From the exclusive six seat Chef’s Counter featuring eight courses of meticulously crafted seasonal dishes, to the a la carte dining with a selection of offerings which rotate seasonally, to the delicious hand-crafted cocktails and small plates in the lounge, this is a dining experience to remember. FĒNIKS is open Wednesday through Monday beginning at 5 p.m. and reservations are available by visiting their website.

Join Chef Alex and Fernando Rodriguez de Rivera Cremades for a special wine pairing dinner at R.AIRE with Pradorey Wines! On Tuesday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m., a special five-course tasting menu, each paired with selections from award-winning Pradorey, will be offered alongside stories and techniques behind each pour. The winery is one of Ribera del Duero’s largest and most historic estate wineries with history dating back to 1503. On the menu for the evening you will find a first course of Mahi Mahi Crudo paired with a Vino de la tierra Blanco, 2002, followed by a second course of Wagyu Beef Carpaccio accompanied by Ribera del Duero Salguero Tinto, 2018. For the third course, indulge in Confit Duck Canelones complemented by Ribera del Duero el Buen Alfarero Vino de Tinaja, 2017, a fourth course of Lamb Shank highlighted by a glass of Ribera del Duero el Retablo Tinto Fino, NV, and finally a fifth course of Poached Pear with a Ribera del Duero Tempranillo Sr. Niño, 2023. For more details and to make a reservation, please visit the R.AIRE website.

Savor the last of summer with Art of Eating Catering! A special Lobstah Bake package and a Red, White and The Classic Hamptons BBQ package will both be available to help you throw that one last get together of the season in style. Included in the Lobstah Bake package is four 1.5 pound lobsters which are roasted, deconstructed and put back in the shell and served with a lemon herb butter, as well as a dozen Little Neck clams casino, four grilled Polish Town kielbasa and a Butter Lane Summer Pasta Salad. The Red, White and The Classic Hamptons BBQ package offers one whole buttermilk fried chicken, baby back ribs served with a watermelon BBQ sauce, firecracker slaw, one quart of old school real baked beans and a 1.5 quart of potato salad. Both packages serve four or more and are perfect for beach parties, bonfires, outdoor celebrations and more. Additional a la carte menu items are available to add on as well. Visit the Art of Eating website for the full menu and to place your orders.

Did you know?

DeRo’s Food & Family in Hampton Bays has added on a new Game Room! Stop by with your family and let the kids play some games while you unwind and enjoy a cocktail, or grab your friends and join them for some brews and a round of pool after work! The restaurant now has games ranging from the Golden Tee, Skeeball, Pinball, Pool and more on the way. To check out their menu and to make reservations, visit their website or call 631-594-3379.

Bits & Bites:

Don’t miss out, The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages welcomes Grand Banks, Manhattan’s celebrated oyster bar, for an exclusive Shelter Island pop-up beginning on September 6! Savor Sailor Bay oysters, seafood towers, lobster rolls and nautically inspired cocktails all paired with Crescent Beach views and festive weekend oyster pop-ups with live shucking. For more information and menu highlights, visit their website.

The RGNY Stomp Party is Sunday, September 7! Celebrate the harvest season with grape stomping, live salsa music and flowing wine at one of the most festive Long Island winery events. Tickets are on sale on their website.

La Fondita in Amagansett has a new specialty beverage on their menu–Michelada Paletas! Grab a Michelada popsicle from their freezer and add a Cerveza Victoria and enjoy with a chamoy and tajin rimmed cup! Visit their website for their full menu.

