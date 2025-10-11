October on the East End: Murder Mysteries, Fine Wine, Burger Celebrations & Tropical Brunch

Good food and fun events highlight October on the East End

October is serving up more than just pumpkin spice — think murder, mystery, fine wine, burgers with bragging rights, and tropical brunch vibes. From spooky soirées to seaside sips, here are a few delicious happenings you won’t want to miss.

R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid is getting in the spirit of the spooky season with a Murder Mystery Dinner on Thursday, October 23 at 6 p.m. The evening’s theme is a 1950’s doo wop disaster where a death on the dance floor makes the prom night a party foul, and it’s up to you to figure out whodunit and get the dance back on track. The night will include a welcome cocktail, a three-course dinner and an interactive murder show where guests will trade clues, gather information about the crime and reveal the killer. Everyone attending is encouraged to dress in their best 50s prom attire, so ladies that means bows and pins in your hair that go nicely with your puffy sleeved prom gowns, gents can look sharp in white and black suits or tuxes. Get ready to put on your thinking caps, the fun will keep you entertained from start to finish. The event is 18+ and there will be pre-assigned communal seats, but if you are attending with others, you can mention their names in your reservation. For more details and to secure your spot, visit their website.

Catch The Pridwin for one last night at their Cab Franc Forward NY Winemaker Dinner on Sunday, October 19 before they close for the season on Monday, October 20. Sip, savor and celebrate New York Cabernet Franc, the state’s premier red wine, at a long communal table on the terrace overlooking the sparkling waters of Peconic Bay. Executive Chef Todd Ruiz has crafted a multi-course menu to pair alongside the wines, with each dish thoughtfully designed to complement the elegance, spice and complexity of Cabernet Franc. Each wine pairing will showcase the passion and precision of pioneering wineries shaping the future of New York State wine. Throughout the evening, winemakers from Fjord Vineyards, Hermann J. Wiemer Winery, Macari Vineyards, Paumanok Vineyards, and Wölffer Estate will share insider stories about their wineries, their histories, and their winemaking process, an evening you won’t want to miss. For more information on the evening, please visit The Pridwin’s website. Cheers!

Mirabelle Tavern will be expanding the availability of their fan favorite 1890 Burger in honor of their 135-year anniversary! Lessing’s Hospitality Group will be offering the burger praised by diners and critics alike at three additional locations, Finnegan’s in Huntington, Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor and Bayberry in Islip. To celebrate, every 135th 1890 Burger ordered at the participating locations will be free for one lucky diner beginning October 9! Don’t miss your chance to try it at one of the four participating restaurants.

Rumba invites you into their Rum Punch Brunch weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Weekends are made for slowing down, sipping tropical cocktails and indulging in bold flavors. Options include a Brunch Burger made with Certified Angus Beef, applewood smoked bacon, over-easy egg, Cajun hollandaise, cheddar cheese, guacamole, Bibb lettuce, tomato, red onions, and their signature brioche bun that you can’t get anywhere else, as well as a Shrimp Remoulade Tostada offering a crisp corn tortilla layered with house-made guacamole, marinated tomatoes, roasted corn, radish, and micro cilantro. Pair your favorites with bottomless mimosas or signature cocktails! Reserve your table by visiting their website.

Did you know?

Zokkon Sushi invites you to dine-in or take-out your favorite sushi right from The Clubhouse for dinner! The menu features sushi and sashimi, special rolls and table sushi sets and are served alongside the regular menu. Start with steamed gyoza, shrimp shumai, vegetable spring rolls, yellowtail jalapeno crudo, edamame and more. Rolls and hand rolls include options such as a shrimp tempura rolls, eel avocado roll, salmon love futomaki roll, red dragon roll, sweetheart roll and plenty more. For the full menu including specialty rolls, sushi and sashimi sets and table sushi sets, visit The Clubhouse website.

Bits & Bites:

Riverhead Ciderhouse offers live music throughout the week and on weekends to enjoy while you sip on their hard ciders! Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat from their selection of culinary delights.

This is the last weekend of the season for Navy Beach in Montauk! The restaurant will close starting Monday, October 13, don’t miss your chance to say goodbye and get your fix until the spring!

Food Quote: “My only regret in life is that I did not drink more wine.” – Ernest Hemingway