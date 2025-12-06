Festive Feasts, Cozy Pop-Ups & Seasonal Fun to Close Out 2025

A spread at Calissa – which remains open through the offseason.

The holidays and the New Year are just around the corner, have you completed everything on your bucket list for 2025? There’s still time to check off some more foodie boxes, and there’s plenty to do on the East End. Read on to see what seasonal offerings are happening locally.

Calissa has transformed into Calissa Chalet. The Hamptons’ ultimate winter ski lounge experience will run through February 2026, offering a cozy après-ski-inspired pop-up and will feature everything from hot toddies to decadent fondue. On the menu you’ll find comforting favorites like Cheese Fondue and Chocolate Fondue served with bananas, apples, and biscotti, alongside seasonal cocktails such as the Calissa Rakomelo Toddy and the indulgent Espresso Martini “Affogato.” Calissa Chalet’s Holiday Feast Menu, available at $95 per person, offers a lavish, family-style experience for groups of six or more, with 24-hour advance notice. Featured items include a Holiday Mezze Platter, Crispy Zucchini Chips, and entrées like Salt-Baked Branzino Royale, Cretan-Style Prime Rib, or Whole Roasted Lamb Shoulder carved tableside, finished with a Whole Apple Pie served warm with vanilla ice cream. An Adult Mini Meal is available at their bar anytime, offering a playful $20 trio that pairs a slider and mini fries with a full-size martini. It’s become a small-but-mighty favorite, perfect for anyone who appreciates a compact portion with a grown-up twist. Reservations can be made by visiting their website!

Canoe Place Inn has brought the holiday spirit to The Study, transforming it into a cozy, fireside retreat for the season! Warm and intimate, it’s the perfect place to linger, sip, and settle into the holidays. Enjoy a curated cocktail menu inspired by winter flavors, along with house-made seasonal desserts, available on weekends throughout December from 6 to 9 p.m. Whether you’re unwinding after a festive day or gathering with friends for a celebratory night out, The Study offers a charming escape for the season. For more information and to view the menu, visit their website!

FENIKS in Southampton will be offering a special Taste of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve! Only one seating will be available on Dec. 24 between 6 to 6:30 p.m. with the menu as follows: a first course of Montauk Pearl Oysters with Vodka Crème Fraiche and Siberian Caviar, followed by Catsmo Smoked Salmon with Celery Root-Remoulade and Chive Oil, with a third course of Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat with Avocado-Wasabi Mash. For your next plate, enjoy Seared Local Calamari with Piquollo Peppers and Hummus followed by Steamed Local Black Sea Bass with Udon Noodles and Ginger-Lemongrass Broth. Up next you’ll get to savor Grilled Lobster-Red Shrimp Sausage with Braised Cabbage and Lobster Sauce, followed by a Pumpkin Lobster Bisque with Butter Poached Lobster and Chervil, with your last course being a sauteed Local Striped Bass Chorizo and Local Clams. Reservations for this experience are necessary and can be booked by visiting their website!

The Green Room at the Sag Harbor Cinema hosts Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily with specials such as Tuesday Boozeday featuring trivia at 6 p.m., Wine-s-day Wednesdays with karaoke at 6 p.m. and Thirsty Thursdays offering magic at 6 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m.! The menu features select $7 drinks, $8 select wines, 50% off wine bottles, chips & dips and cheese boards. Additionally, specialty cocktails are available for $13 featuring The Poisoned Apple, Shaken Not Stirred, The Nut Job, Up In Smoke, There Will Be Blood and Darth Vader. For more information, visit their website!

Join the Parrish Art Museum on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free admission to a festive Winter Welcome Day! Enjoy their Holiday Market featuring over 25 vendors of gifts, jewelry, ceramics, and artisanal foods (make sure to go hungry!). The Parrish Café will be open with seasonal bites, and three food trucks will be onsite: Coconut Island, who donating a portion of proceeds to support communities in Jamaica following the hurricane, Balo’s Seafood, and Shinnecock Lobster Factory. From warm comfort food to fresh seafood and treats, there’s something delicious for everyone!

Looking to get in the holiday spirit with your little ones? The Hampton Maid will be hosting Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 14 with a special prix fixe being offered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at $55 for adults and $25 for children! Santa will be visiting from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and parents are welcome to take photos and children will receive a special gift to take home. Plus, a portion of the proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Heart of the Hamptons! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website!

Did you know?

Birdie’s Ale House serves a Winter Cocktails menu! Sip on tasty concoctions including a Dark Rum Hot Toddy, Caramel Espresso Martini, Kissed Caramel Mule, an Apple Hinny, Winter Marg, a Transfusion, a Spiked Arnie or The Mulligan. Skipping the alcohol? Non-alcoholic versions of select menu items are available OR substitute any alcohol with Nowadays THC!

Bits & Bites:

Citta Nuova in East Hampton is hosting Monday Night Football specials at the bar during games with deals of $20 wings and beer; $25 burger and beer; $6 drafts and $13 well drinks! Plus, the restaurant offers happy hour food and drink specials daily from 4 to 5:30 p.m. excluding holidays.

Spice up your holidays with a Rumba twist! Host your holiday party with them and enjoy their waterfront views and chef-crafted menu or take the island home with their Holiday Catering Trays To Go! They know holidays can be stressful, so make entertaining a breeze with tropical flavors and island vibes. For more information, visit their website!

Captain Jack’s offers a 2 for $22 bar menu PLUS a burger & beer all day, every day at the bar only for just $15. For more information, reservations and to view their menus, check out their website.

Food Quote: “Nothing says holidays like a collection of your favorite cookies.” – Marissa Moss