Seasons' Greetings from Southampton Village

Village of Southampton Mayor William Manger Jr.

It’s been a busy few months in Southampton Village. We’ve had a remarkable lineup of events, including the successful Southamptonfest, the Hamptons Marathon, and the ever-popular Pet Parade. The Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Parade of Lights dazzled and delighted record crowds of over 4,000 people. The growth of this beloved tradition into a major holiday event is thanks to the Christmas Committee, the Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Public Works and the Parks Department, among others. It is dependent on our first responders — our very own from Southampton to as far away as Manorville — who came with fire trucks, decked out in holiday cheer.

Afterwards, Voice of Southampton High School (VOSH) performed Christmas classics, Southampton Fire Chiefs lit the Christmas tree in Agawam Park, and a fireworks show commenced that awed the large crowd. To warm up afterwards, Veterans Hall opened their doors to serve hot chocolate with Santa Claus himself. It was great to see this historic landmark of the Village full of life.

I am happy to report that Vets Hall had been given the love it deserves — a new slate roof and repaired and repainted exteriors and important upgrades to the interiors such as a new floor. We encouraged shoppers to Shop Local Saturday and we invite you to shop in Southampton Village all season, where you can find something for everyone on your list and enjoy a festive lunch or dinner at an amazing restaurant. Southampton Village at the holidays is aglow with holiday lights and warm feelings.

As we look ahead, 2026 promises to be a year of tremendous significance, most notably marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Here in the Village, we are already planning for the biggest and best Fourth of July parade in our history. The Southampton 4th of July Parade, which started modestly in the Village in 1920, has grown into one of the largest on all of Long Island. This cherished community event is privately funded, and the Southampton Village 4th of July Parade Committee is asking for donations to make this a truly once in a lifetime event. They can be made by sending a check to Village Hall at 23 Main Street, Southampton, NY 11968. Your generosity ensures this tradition continues to thrive.

In addition to the restoration of Veterans Hall, and the proposed renovation of the gutted third floor of Village Hall on Main Street, the Southampton Arts Center will be improving the grounds of the three-acre Village site at 25 Jobs Lane, ensuring this centerpiece of our central business district has beautifully rehabilitated landscaping by next summer. We look forward to a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Town this spring for the new Moses Park. The park features two fantastic bocce courts and a new playground complete with absorbing artificial turf and a whimsical, Dr. Seuss-like jungle gym.

As part of our commitment to environmental health, we will be planting wildflowers and pollinators like milkweed to aid the threatened Monarch butterfly. The Village also continues its annual commitment to plant 200 trees a year, marking 600 trees planted since I took office. You may have noticed the new ginkgo trees on Jagger Lane and the continued row of London Plane trees on Wyandanch Lane. I am happy to report a successful grant application that secured in excess of half a million dollars from the State for the critical restoration of Taylor Creek. This project involves installing a new culvert under Boyesen Road, which will restore the free flow of tidal waters from Shinnecock Bay. This will have a major beneficial effect on the natural habitat, flora, and fauna of the area.

While we may boast the most beautiful beach in the United States (Coopers Beach), Southampton Village is truly a village for all seasons.