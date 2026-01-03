Full Plates, Fresh Starts: Where to Eat, Sip & Get Out This January

Ring in the New Year with an array of foodie events and celebrations on the East End.

New year, new reasons to eat, sip, and get out of the house. Kick off the new year with a full calendar and a full plate — there’s no shortage of tasty happenings to dig into.

Almond in Bridgehampton will be continuing their famous “Artists & Writers” dinner series on Monday, January 5! Starting at 6 p.m., the evening will feature artist Claire Watson, whose work spans nearly five decades and encompasses drawing, sculpture and mixed media constructions from found materials. Her more recent work is based on shapes found in salvaged, disassembled leather clothing, as an exploration of the material and poetic properties of the leather itself. Learn more about her work while you enjoy a three-course family style meal along with a glass of wine or draft beer for $55, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665!

Rowdy Hall will be launching their Rowdy Mug Club’s Season XIII on January 7! For (way) less than the price of a cup of coffee per day, you get a custom made Rowdy Muggers German Beer Stein, a free draft beer every day you come in served in your mug, $7.50 refills of their regular taps in your mug, discounted refills on their special Rowdy Tap in your mug, as well as 25% off your dishes during lunch (in-house only) for you and a buddy. This year’s season will include 263 days of mugging and a kick off party to celebrate! Customization of your mug is recommended for easy identification, you never know when someone may want to look you up and leave you a free drink! Visit Rowdy Hall in person and ask your server or bartender for more information and how to sign up. Happy mugging!

Don’t feel like doing any more cooking after the holidays? The Loaves and Fishes Foodstore in Bridgehampton is happy to do the work for you! Their menu for January 2 to 11 has been posted on their website and offers a variety of dishes ranging from soups, sandwiches, appetizers, main dishes, sides, salads and desserts! Items available to order include grilled citrus salmon, salmon spinach cakes, chicken pot pie, lobster mac n cheese, black bean vegetable enchiladas, pea and potato soup, chicken quinoa vegetable soup, a smoked salmon and cucumber sandwich, potato pancakes, deviled eggs, curried chicken salad, halibut salad, couscous with almonds, raisins and mint, old fashioned chocolate layer cake, apple strudel turnovers, brownie pudding, Mexican hot chocolate and more. Visit their website for the full menu and to learn more.

Break up your week with happenings at Union Burger Bar! The Southampton restaurant offers happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring $6 beers, $8 wines and $10 cocktails in the bar area. Also on the schedule during the week is Taco Tuesdays, trivia on Wednesdays with a $5 burger special, Bingo on Friday nights followed by live music and a late night happy hour, football specials featuring half price wings and $5 beer and more! Visit their website for more information, full menus and reservations.

Pindar Vineyards is ringing in the new year with a new January Live Music schedule! The vineyard will be hosting live music inside their tasting room every Saturday & Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., the perfect accompaniment to your wine sipping. Check out their website to see who will be performing each weekend this month. Cheers!

Looking for a fun winter activity to do with your friends and loved ones following the holidays? Cowfish in Hampton Bays is now offering waterfront igloo dining! Enjoy the season in the only rooftop-style heated igloo dining experience overlooking the Shinnecock Canal. Dine under the stars in a private heated dome set above the water for a cozy, unforgettable winter escape. This chic coastal retreat can accommodate up to 8 guests and various time slots are available. Visit their website for more information and to book your igloo!

Bits & Bites:

Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosts a World of Wine series, a monthly exploration of exceptional varietals from around the globe, and on January 8th they will be ringing in the New Year with Non-Alcoholic options for Dry January! Visit their website to secure your tickets.

Thursday is Ladies Night at The Ketch in Westhampton! From 3 p.m. until close, enjoy $7 glasses of wine for the ladies all night. Visit their website for more details and menus.

Starting on January 4, Bistro Ete in Water Mill will be offering a new Caviar After Dark special on Sundays! Join them and indulge in half priced caviar, because winter should be luxurious.

