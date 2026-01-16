Jesse Bongiovi on Creating a Brand, Building a Community

Jesse Bongiovi

The soon to be 31-year-old Jesse Bongiovi – son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi – is writing his own story as an entrepreneur. Jesse Bongiovi co-founded Hampton Water, an unpretentious rosé wine brand, in 2018 with his father and French winemaker Gérard Bertrand. The label has met with great success – scoring 90 points in Wine Spectator four times and appearing on Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 list in 2021.

Reared in New Jersey, Bongiovi spent his childhood summers in East Hampton where he developed a deep affection for the seaside lifestyle. He attended the University of Notre Dame, where he received a degree in political science with a minor in business economics, and also played college football. Through the years the family still gathered at the shore for fun in the sun, and these breezy days combined with his educational background and early career proved to be a springboard for his Hampton Water pursuit.

His latest endeavor is the creation of the Lily Pond Group, an evolving portfolio of wine and spirit brands including Hampton Water, Five Springs Bourbon, and Mezcal Mezul.

Here we catch up with Bongiovi and discuss pink juice, the luxury of sleep and artists with a purpose.

A Chat with Jesse Bongiovi

Can you tell us about your first foray into rose? I’ve heard you talk about turning 21 and your friends suddenly developing a taste for the “pink liquid” – but were intimidated to dive into the finer French bottles.

Wine was always my dad’s go-to…he would call rosé “pink juice.” Compared to the fancier reds people would have at Sunday dinners, rosé felt much more approachable. We drank it in the Hamptons, out on the beach – it was just easy, fun, and never intimidating.

Why do you think rosé has become more widely accepted in all circles?

I think rosé has evolved because people stopped overthinking it. It’s no longer about who it’s for or when you’re “supposed” to drink it, it’s about how it fits into real life. Our consumers now recognize that rosé can be just as serious and well-crafted as any other wine, while still being fun and drinkable all year round.

You’ve talked about bringing the Hampton Life to consumers through your Hampton Water. What exactly is the Hampton life to you personally?

To me, the Hamptons life is about slowing down, being present, and enjoying simple moments with the people around you. It’s good food, great wine, and not rushing the experience with your family and friends. Hampton Water was built to capture that feeling: relaxed but intentional.

What were Hampton summers like growing up? How did you and your family spend your time?

Hampton summers were always about being together. We spent time outdoors; barbequing, hosting friends, cooking great meals and listening to great music – it was simply about enjoying the moments and taking it all in. That sense of togetherness and ease really shaped my focus as I grew up and kickstarted the idea behind Hampton Water.

Did you always see yourself as an entrepreneur? What unique qualities do you have that contribute to Hampton Water’s/Lily Pond’s success?

I’ve always been drawn to the entrepreneurial mindset. Early in my career, I was exposed to fast-paced environments where creativity and the fail-fast mindset were encouraged, and that fundamentally changed how I thought about work. I’ve been intentional about building Hampton Water thoughtfully and the right way, and I encourage myself and my team to stay grounded in authenticity as our guiding principle as we grow within Lily Pond Group.

How is it working side by side with your dad in this business? Positive? Challenging?

It’s amazing. This was our first project together, and luckily we’re great partners. We bring different perspectives, which makes the brand stronger. There’s a lot of mutual respect, and we’re aligned on quality, storytelling, and vision. At the end of the day, we both want to build something meaningful and long-lasting, and that shared goal keeps everything moving forward,

What are you most proud of as you build Hampton Water and Lily Pond?

I’m most proud of the community we’ve built. Hampton Water started as an idea and grew into something people genuinely connect with. With Lily Pond Group, being able to support other founders and help bring thoughtful, authentic brands to life has been incredibly rewarding. Watching people believe in what we’re building is what makes it all worth it.

Tell us about the Artist Series – your collaboration with renowned artists and supporting charities of their choice. Who are some of the artists, and who are the charities they are supporting? What is the concept/purpose of the endeavor?

The Artist Series is about celebrating creativity while giving back. We launched the series last summer with Cey Adams, an NYC based hip-hop artist who has done some epic work, and it was an incredible experience. He was able to reimagine Hampton Water through his own lens, and in turn, we were able to support a charity that meant something to him. The goal is to continue building our community by bringing in creatives with a purpose. We’re so excited for our 2026 artist and charity partner and what’s ahead for the series.

As Lily Pond grows and evolves, what will you be seeking in new founders and brands? What qualities strike you in a founder of a company?

We’re looking for founders who believe in high-quality products and memorable brand experiences rather than chasing categories or trends. People who are deeply connected to what they’re building.

You are a new father as of November 2025. What impact has being a dad made on your life, your perspective on everything?

I have a new appreciation for times that I got to sleep in. Who would have thought that sleeping past 7 a.m. was such a luxury.

What’s a typical day for you now both professionally and personally?

There is no typical day in the wine business. Like every job there’s a lot of emails and Zoom calls. Since becoming a father now every morning starts very early with lots of coffee. Some days we are figuring out events, other days lawyers, and my personal favorite international shipping logistics. But thankfully we have an incredible group here at Hampton Water and with the support of my beautiful wife, amazing parents and family the work can be hard but it is always a great adventure.