Calverton Ranch, Law Firm Aid First Responders, Veterans

Allison Cerullo, a retired first responder, spending time grooming Sully, one of the rescued horses at the Warrior Ranch Foundation in Calverton.

Warrior Ranch Foundation, a Calverton-based not-for-profit organization, has teamed up with Bohemia-based law firm Miller & Caggiano, LLP to help veterans, first responders, and horses in need of rescue.

The law firm’s founding partners Todd Miller and Greg Caggiano, whose firm specializes in assisting injured and disabled workers, donated $10,000 to Warrior Ranch Foundation, which started rescuing horses in 2021 and has provided free services to more than 500 veterans and first responders in need.

“The thing about horses is that they can feel goodness in you,” said Eileen Shanahan, who founded the ranch in 2016 before changing the focus to helping veterans, first responders and horses in need four years ago. She said she believes in the therapeutic value of hard work, sunshine, animals and fellow humans.

Shanahan says the ranch needs constant maintenance. There’s always the barn to patch, fences to build, and gates to repair. There are also horses that need grooming, training and feeding.

“We saw what they were doing, and it just made sense to be a part of this organization,” said Miller. “As the first responders are helping to rescue the horses, they’re also finding ways to heal, to regain a sense of self.”

For more information, call 631-740-9049 or visit warriorranchfoundation.org.