Fatal East Hampton DWI Crash Driver Sentenced

The 18-year-old Moriches man who admitted driving drunk and causing a crash that killed an East Hampton teenager last year was sentenced on March 18 to four to 12 years in prison.

Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes had pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 before Judge Steven Pilewski at Suffolk County court to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated with a child.

“As this case clearly illustrates, drunk drivers are a danger to our communities,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “A young woman lost her life because of the selfish actions of the defendant. I hope that this prison sentence brings some small degree of solace to the victim’s family who are undoubtedly still grieving this senseless loss.”

Prosecutors said Fuertes was driving a Toyota Camry 74 mph in a 30-mph zone on Old Stone Highway with six teen passengers who had been drinking alcohol at a beach when the car nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle, swerved and struck a tree on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025.

Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles, who was sitting in the back seat, was killed in the crash and another passenger was seriously injured with a spinal fracture and severe lacerations, authorities said.

Fuertes had a .08% blood alcohol concentration, according to investigators.