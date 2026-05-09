The East End is heading into celebration season — Mother’s Day, weddings, anniversaries, and the long-anticipated arrival of summer. It’s the perfect excuse to get out and indulge, and across both forks. From new restaurant openings to can’t-miss culinary events, there’s no shortage of ways to toast the moment. Read on!

Citarella Gourmet Market has officially opened their Westhampton Beach location, making it the fourth Hamptons location serving the community. With seven market locations and nationwide ordering, Citarella prides themselves in being the premier designation for the finest seafood in the world. They partner with trusted purveyors who work the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Mediterranean for the fresh seafood we know and love, but it doesn’t stop there. The market offers hand-selected prime beef, pasture raised, heirloom chicken, flavorful and juicy Berkshire pork, tender natured veal and more, with specialty game selections available upon request. Their kitchens offer a variety of delicious, chef-prepared entrees, side dishes, appetizers, salads, pastries, and more. If you’re looking for a sign to check out their offerings, let the opening of the Westhampton Beach location be your reason to go. The new market is located at 141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. Head to the Citarella website for more information.

Anker in Greenport has reopened for the reason and unveiled a reimagined concept with new energy, a new menu and a new chef at the helm! Chef Alfred Hand is bringing a menu with an emphasis on local seafood and regional shellfish to spotlight the best of the East End. The restaurant will offer guests a dining experience where they can taste the unique local geography of Long Island through ingredients sourced from local farms and artisanal producers alongside an extensive wine program featuring the exceptional wineries of the North Fork. Reservations are available on OpenTable!

Nick & Toni’s is celebrating Mother’s Day with a three-course brunch prix fixe menu at $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the menu offers antipasti of ricotta brioche toast, artichoke fennel salad, little gem salad or seared yellowfin tuna. Main dishes include lemon ricotta pancakes, wild salmon and avocado toast, roasted Mattituck mushrooms, house-made campanelle, pan seared halibut, baked eggs in purgatory or a NY strip tagliata and fried egg. Finally, dessert offerings include a buttermilk tart, almond brown butter cake, sheep’s milk ricotta semifreddo, raspberry lemon verbena sorbet or a stracciatella gelato. A special children’s menu is also available for $34, plus tax and gratuity. Dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website.

The Hampton Maid wants to help you celebrate far more than just your wedding day, they want to help you create meaningful moments before and after too! When you book your private event for 50+ guests by June 30, whether it be a rehearsal dinner, welcome party, or farewell brunch, they are offering a complimentary custom signature cocktail to be served at your party that is crafted exclusively for your celebration and tailored to your story! This offer is available for events that would be taking place from September through November 2026, adding a thoughtful and memorable touch to your experience. For more information, head to their website!

Did you know?

Rowdy Hall is continuing its 30th anniversary celebration with its “1% for the East End” campaign, donating 1% of monthly revenue to a local charity or organization. In May, the restaurant is supporting OLA of Eastern Long Island, a Latino-focused advocacy nonprofit rooted in the belief that the entire East End community benefits from inclusivity, respectful dialogue, and shared accountability.

So far this year, Rowdy Hall has raised funds for a local high school scholarship, Hamptons Community Outreach, The Springs Improvement Society at Ashawagh Hall, and Group for the East End. To help them continue supporting vital community organizations, consider stopping in. Every burger, beer, cocktail, and dessert contributes to the monthly donation total. Happy eating!

Bits & Bites:

Motorino Mobile Pizza is booking events for the summer! Complete with a custom mobile wood-fired oven, a full onsite pizza station, they can bring a pizza party almost anywhere. They also offer a giant pasta pan experience that can serve up to 250 guests at once, a rosticceria offering a top-of-the-line French rotisserie on wheels, Chianti dinners, salami mini trick, artisanal gelato cart, bar & beverage and more! Visit their website for more information.

Bostwick’s on the Harbor is offering both brunch and dinner menus to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10! Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to close. Standout brunch menu items include their Crab Cake Benedict, Loco Moco, Three Mile French Toast and more. They do not take reservations, but a glass of prosecco or wine will be included with Mom’s meal!

Highway Restaurant & Bar is celebrating Mom on Sunday, May 10 with Mother’s Day brunch and dinner! Brunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with dinner being served from 5 to 9 p.m. Head to their website to check out the menus and to reserve your tables!

Calissa in Water Mill is hosting a special brunch for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10 complete with a complimentary glass of prosecco for all mothers. Check out their website for more information and to secure your table.

Food Quote: “I don’t know what it is about food your mother makes for you, especially when it’s something that anyone can make… but it carries a certain taste of memory.” – Mitch Albom