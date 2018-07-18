Dominic Rice Cooks Lobster, Talks Dan’s Taste of Summer on ‘Good Day New York’

In case you missed it, chef Dominic Rice of Calissa (rhymes with “Melissa”) in Water Mill visited Good Day New York on Wednesday morning to cook up some delicious lobster bucatini and talk about our big 2018 Dan’s Taste of Summer events this weekend!

If you want to try Rice’s delicious culinary creations, Dan’s GrillHampton and Taste of Two Forks are back this Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21, respectively.

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox in Bridgehampton. General Admission tickets are $99 for admission 8–10:30 p.m. to see East End chefs pitted against NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Enjoy an epic live performance by Long Island’s most popular band: Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot—Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets, which include early entrance, access to the exclusive waterfront lounge featuring special treats and more, are $175.

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, presented by Farrell Building Company and hosted by Chef David Burtka, takes place on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm on beautiful Mecox Bay. GA tickets are $195 and grant you access to all you can eat and drink 7:30–10 p.m. VIP tickets (also with early access, waterfront lounge and more) are $295.

Tickets always sell out, so buy NOW at DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.