North Fork Event Highlights: July 6–8, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, July 6–8. And check out our viewing guides for South Fork and North Fork Independence Day fireworks, ending July 14.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Silver Screens of Suffolk

June 7, 1 p.m.

The Silver Screens of Suffolk exhibit celebrates the history of film, illustrating its early connections to Suffolk County, while also outlining cinema history through a showcase of one of the finest private collections of movie posters, programs, heralds and theater window cards. Free opening day admission with light refreshments served.

Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Spring into Summer – The Print Edition

July 6–8, 12–5 p.m.

The Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue is presenting this group exhibition of diverse photographic styles by 10 regional artists from New York City and Long Island. Each artist is displaying a series of framed works but will also have a selection of limited edition prints available. On display through July 22.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Little Mattituck Pageant & Street Fair

July 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The 40th Anniversary Street Fair features all the great traditions that Mattituck holds dear, including great food, live music and plenty of unique art and merchandise. The highlight of the day is a pageant to crown the 2018 Little Miss and Mister Mattituck. Bring the whole family to this fun community event. Free.

Intersection of Love Lane and Main Road, Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org

Sully Screening and Q&A

July 7, 7:30 p.m.

This free event features a Q&A with Todd Komarnicki, screenwriter of Sully, which was directed by Clint Eastwood and stars Tom Hanks. The film is based on the true story of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger who successfully piloted an emergency landing into the Hudson River. Rated PG-13.

Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. peconiclanding.org

Doobie Others

July 7, 8 p.m.

This weekend, Suffolk Theater celebrates the music and legacy of the Doobie Brothers, with the aptly named tribute band the Doobie Others. Their ability to recreate the sound and style of the classic rock group is unmatched and will have you on your feet through the encore. Tickets $29–$39.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com