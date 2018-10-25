Hamptons Event Highlights: Halloween Weekend 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons over Halloween weekend, October 25–31, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rained out. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Frankenstein: The Man and the Myth

October 25, 5:30 p.m.

With a flash of lightning and a mad scientist shouting, “It’s alive!” Frankenstein’s monster was born! Or so we thought. Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein, wouldn’t recognize this modern interpretation that’s considered canon to many. Join writer Gary Lutz in celebration of the 200-year anniversary of Shelley’s novel as he explores the origins and evolution of Frankenstein’s monster in print, on stage and in film. This event is free, but registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Women Painting Women | Men Painting Men

October 25–30, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Not everything happening this weekend is Halloween-related. RJD Gallery’s annual Women Painting Women show expands its curatorial dialogue this year with the addition of Men Painting Men. The 2018 show, subtitled Voices with Vision, invited figurative artists of both sexes to submit artwork and share the beauty they see within themselves. These breathtaking works remain on view through Tuesday, October 30. Free admission.

RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

October 25–31, 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

The Gateway Playhouse transforms into a huge, haunted experience, rated the #1 haunted house in New York. Parents with younger kids should attend the daytime haunted house on select weekends for family-friendly tricks and treats. Open late on Friday, Saturday, Halloween. Closed on Monday. Tickets are $30 online, $35 at the door. Fast Pass admission is $40 online and $45 at the door.

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com

Sag Harbor Ghost Walking Tour

October 26, 6 p.m.

Explore Sag Harbor like never before. A guide will lead you throughout the village, making several stops to share true, ghostly tales that have been reported there. The spooky stories may be too much for children under 12, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. The tour lasts approximately two hours, so dress appropriately. Tickets are $30, and donations are tax deductible.

Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

30th Annual Spooky Walk

October 26–27, 7–9 p.m.

Started in 1989, the Spooky Walk is a fundraiser hosted by the Moriches Pa-Qua-Tuck Squaws to benefit Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a camp for children and adults with special needs. Delivering about 45 minutes of scares, the Spooky Walk is considered the longest lasting haunted walk on Long Island. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the camp. Those over the age of 21, may make their way to the beer tent for some delicious local libations, hamburgers, hot dogs, roasted corn, hot pretzels, home-made candy apples and more. Tickets $20.

Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, 2 Chet Swezey Lane, Center Moriches. 631-878-1070, spookywalk.com