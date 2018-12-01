East End Kids Event Highlights: December 1–5, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 1–5, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Greenport RMLI Holiday Open House

December 1–2, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Santa arrives from the North Pole to give goody bags to all the good boys and girls at noon. Refreshments will be served and a Lionel Polar Express Toy train set will be raffled. For the train-lover on your list, the gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. The holiday fun continues at the museum’s Riverhead location the following weekend. Free admission.

Railroad Museum of Long Island (RMLI), 440 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Teen Open Studio: Finger Puppets

December 1, 11 a.m.

Once a month, the open studio is reserved for intermediate and high school students. This month young artists will learn how to craft finger puppets with guidance from teaching artist Pamela Collins. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Free with admission.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 ext. 130, parrishart.org

Sag Harbor Holiday Village

December 1, 3–5 p.m.

Santa arrives at the iconic windmill for the Sag Harbor Holiday Village, where he’ll listen to the dearest Christmas wishes of all the local children. Later, the Long Wharf tree will be lit for the season. Admission is free.

Long Wharf, 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Holiday Tree Lighting at the Shoppes at East Wind

December 2, 4 p.m.

The annual tree lighting is here! Stop by to drop your letter into Santa’s mailbox and dance to the festive sounds of the DJ. Admission is free.

Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

Family Gingerbread House Program

December 5, 6:30 p.m.

Come together for the tastiest of all holiday traditions! Build a Gingerbread House using cookie cutouts, icing and lots of candy. The best part? You get to take it home! Admission is free. One signup per family (max of four family members). Please register in advance.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org