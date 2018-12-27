Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over New Year’s weekend, December 27–31, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

New Year’s Laugh, Dine and Dance and After Party

December 31, 8 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Celebrate 2019 with back-to-back parties at Suffolk Theater. At 8 p.m., laugh out loud to top comedians, including Talia Reese, Steve Lazarus and Rob Falcone. Tickets $45–$59. If you can’t make it to the show, you can still dance into the new year at the after party, featuring the sounds of DJ Phil, leading up to a Champagne toast at midnight. Admission to the dance floor is $15.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Steve Palumbo & Gail Neuman Art Exhibition

December 27–30, 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

East End Arts presents an exquisite new art show at the Rosalie Dimon Gallery, located at Jamesport Manor Inn, featuring works by Steven Palumbo and Gail Neuman. Palumbo, inspired by Japanese chigiri-e, creates masterful paper collages, while Neuman expertly crafts wire sculptures out of metals and other media. Free admission, but reservations are advised.

Rosalie Dimon Gallery, 370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-0500, jamesportmanor.com

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

December 27–29, 5–9 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season in a new and exciting way, by driving through the largest light show in Suffolk County. Marvel at the magnificent castle, slithering sea serpent, patriotic ferry, festive poinsettias and biker Santa, all beautifully created with a rainbow of holiday lights. These dazzling displays and more are sure to wow the entire family. In the case of inclement weather, check the website for cancellations.

The show is approximately 20–25 minutes long. It’s open on select dates through the end of December and stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or at the entrance.

Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. 631-201-5050, riverheadlightshow.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Sannino

December 31, 6 p.m.

Join Sannino Vineyard for some holiday cheer and wine tasting. The evening includes a six-wine tasting flight with paired cheeses and chocolates. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance.

Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

New Year’s LAUGHIN’ Eve

December 31, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

It’s the 11th annual New Year’s LAUGHIN’ Eve, and this year every comedian performing is a headliner! Bust a gut to the comedic stylings of Paul Anthony, Maria Walsh, Rick Walker and Richie Byrne. Tickets to the 6 p.m. early bird show are $49, and tickets to the 8 p.m. primetime show are $65.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com