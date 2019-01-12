Alec Baldwin’s ‘Match Game’ Returns for Season Four

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin is back in the TV spotlight. On January 10, his ABC game show, Match Game, began its fourth season with lots of laughs and raunchy humor.

The show opened with Baldwin cheerfully greeting the premiere episode’s celebrity panelists, fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Kenan Thompson and Horatio Sanz, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper, Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin, 30 Rock’s Sherri Shepherd and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Jillian Bell.

In order to score points, contestants have to answer fill-in-the-blank questions with the same answers as a majority of the six celebrity panelists. The first question was, “Bed, Bath and Beyond is changing its name. To bring in more customers, they’re changing the third ‘B’ to something everybody loves, so now its Bed, Bath & ___.” Bell was the only one to correctly guess “Booze,” her first correct answer of many, more than any other panelist, leaving the other celebs to wonder whether or not she may be a witch.

Baldwin couldn’t resist dropping some fellow East Ender names during the show. One of the questions asked, “Jimmy Fallon is so boyish, last week the drycleaners found a yo-yo in his coat pocket and a ___ in his pants.” Once again Bell was the only one to guess the correct answer: “fidget spinner.” Sanz, the Sagaponack resident’s friend, called upon their time on SNL together by guessing joystick (still wrong, but good try). Before the second half, Baldwin questioned Bell about the time she scared Justin Timberlake off from dating her. Apparently, not everyone has the same connection Timberlake and Fallon (and Jessica Biel) have.

Starting up the second round with jokes about his body hair, Baldwin really dived into the cheeky pile with questions about the vegetable love manual “The Carrot Sutra”—a play on the Indian guide to sexual fulfillment Kama Sutra—and Miss Piggy’s kinky cult. Having his show air in the 10 p.m. slot grants Baldwin the freedom to say whatever raunchy thing pops into his head,which is when he’s at his best.

Season four of Match Game, started strong with scenarios ranging from the dumbest way to catch a jellyfish to what moves a grandma wrestler uses on her opponents. And Baldwin’s charming hosting style was the icing on the cake.

Match Game airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.