Dig In to the Multi-Course Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons Menu

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons will offer a South Fork dining experience without rival. Each course is replete with refreshing libations paired with exquisite delicacies made by top chefs from both wildly popular and all-new restaurants across the Hamptons. Take a look at the expansive menu guests will enjoy at the debut Chefs of the Hamptons on Saturday, June 29 at Topping Rose House.

Cocktail Hour

Calissa Dominic Rice

Tuna Crudo: Tuna, English Pea Puree, Tonnata Sauce, Pork Cracklin, Urfa Biber Spice

Paola’s East Stefano Marracino

Veal and Spinach Agnolotti Ravioli with Sage, Butter Sauce and Black Truffles

Estia’s Little Kitchen Colin Ambrose

Pork Tostada in Pipian: Roasted Pork Ribs, Pipian Salsa, Fried Corn Tortilla, Sour Cream and Sprouted Herbs

Quogue Club Matthew Birnstill

Crescent Farms Duck Terrine and Pickled Green Strawberry

Sen Courtney Sypher

Kampyo Rolls, Asparagus rolls, Shiitaki Rolls (no cucumber), Oshinko Rolls, Cucumber Rolls

Dinner

Brennan Group Hospitality Terrance Brennan

Cucumber Gazpacho, Smoked Salmon “Rilletes,” Trout Caviar, Rose Petals, Sumac-Herb Tuile

Beacon/Bell & Anchor Sam McCleland

Chilled Local Asparagus with Mecox Cheese, Local Heritage Six-Minute Egg with Everything Seasoning

Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt

Crab Salad with Mustard, Melon Juice and Shaved Fennel

Lulu Kitchen & Bar Philippe Corbet

Slow Cooked Hudson Steelhead Trout with Baby Artichoke Heart, Tomato Confit, Riviera Olives, Baba Ganoush and Green Sorrel Pesto.

Nick & Toni’s Joe Realmuto

Porchetta with Wood Roasted Baby Vegetables and Garden Herb Salsa Verde

Dessert

Topping Rose Amanda Wallace

Fromage Blanc Cremeux with Strawberry, Rosé Gel, Brioche and Honey Candied Almond

L&W Market Jason Weiner and Eric Lemonides

L&W Lemon Bars with Pike Farms Strawberries

Harbor Market & Kitchen Paul Del Favero

Key Lime Parfait: Key Lime Mousse, Graham Cracker Crumble, Whipped Cream, Fresh Lime Zest

Union Cantina Scott Kampf

Caramel Churro Bread Pudding with Homemade Caramel Avion Espresso Ice Cream and a Cateja (Caramel) Drizzle

Fairview Farms

Fruit Pies

For tickets and more information on Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons and other Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

