Dig In to the Multi-Course Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons Menu

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons will offer a South Fork dining experience without rival. Each course is replete with refreshing libations paired with exquisite delicacies made by top chefs from both wildly popular and all-new restaurants across the Hamptons. Take a look at the expansive menu guests will enjoy at the debut Chefs of the Hamptons on Saturday, June 29 at Topping Rose House.
Cocktail Hour
Calissa Dominic Rice
Tuna Crudo: Tuna, English Pea Puree, Tonnata Sauce, Pork Cracklin, Urfa Biber Spice
Paola’s East Stefano Marracino
Veal and Spinach Agnolotti Ravioli with Sage, Butter Sauce and Black Truffles
Estia’s Little Kitchen Colin Ambrose
Pork Tostada in Pipian: Roasted Pork Ribs, Pipian Salsa, Fried Corn Tortilla, Sour Cream and Sprouted Herbs
Quogue Club Matthew Birnstill
Crescent Farms Duck Terrine and Pickled Green Strawberry
Sen Courtney Sypher
Kampyo Rolls, Asparagus rolls, Shiitaki Rolls (no cucumber), Oshinko Rolls, Cucumber Rolls
Dinner
Brennan Group Hospitality Terrance Brennan
Cucumber Gazpacho, Smoked Salmon “Rilletes,” Trout Caviar, Rose Petals, Sumac-Herb Tuile
Beacon/Bell & Anchor Sam McCleland
Chilled Local Asparagus with Mecox Cheese, Local Heritage Six-Minute Egg with Everything Seasoning
Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt
Crab Salad with Mustard, Melon Juice and Shaved Fennel
Lulu Kitchen & Bar Philippe Corbet
Slow Cooked Hudson Steelhead Trout with Baby Artichoke Heart, Tomato Confit, Riviera Olives, Baba Ganoush and Green Sorrel Pesto.
Nick & Toni’s Joe Realmuto
Porchetta with Wood Roasted Baby Vegetables and Garden Herb Salsa Verde
Dessert
Topping Rose Amanda Wallace
Fromage Blanc Cremeux with Strawberry, Rosé Gel, Brioche and Honey Candied Almond
L&W Market Jason Weiner and Eric Lemonides
L&W Lemon Bars with Pike Farms Strawberries
Harbor Market & Kitchen Paul Del Favero
Key Lime Parfait: Key Lime Mousse, Graham Cracker Crumble, Whipped Cream, Fresh Lime Zest
Union Cantina Scott Kampf
Caramel Churro Bread Pudding with Homemade Caramel Avion Espresso Ice Cream and a Cateja (Caramel) Drizzle
Fairview Farms
Fruit Pies
For tickets and more information on Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons and other Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.
Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.