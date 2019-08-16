East End Kids Event Highlights: August 16–August 18, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, August 16–August 18, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Summer Family Party

Sunday, August 18, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.



Join in the enriching family fun at the Parrish Art Museum’s sixth annual Summer Family Party, rain or shine. There are plenty of fun, engaging activities for families and children of all ages! Work alongside esteemed artists; take part in an engaging gallery scavenger hunt; capture memories in the Flip Book photo booth; and enjoy a delicious dinner. Registration is $125 for adults, $100 for kids.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Toy Story Exhibit

August 16–18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Before two-year-olds were given tablets to play with, there were these magical things called toys that all the kids would play with and cherish. This exhibit transports children and parents to a simpler time, featuring dozens of toys, dolls and board games from the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as modern paintings for sale that explore the themes of childhood and playtime. The exhibit runs through September 5. Free admission.

Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Meet the Reptiles & Amphibians of SoFo

Friday, August 16, 2 p.m.

Children 6–8 are invited to join SoFo Environmental Educator Rachel Speckenbach for a live animal show with a wide variety of reptiles and amphibians. You’ll learn all about the incredible species that call the South Fork their home. Adults $15, kids $10. Fees include museum admission.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

A Taste of Australia: Didgeridoo Workshop

Friday, August 16, 2 p.m.

Make your own didgeridoo, dot paint it in the traditional Aboriginal style, then learn how to play it. Australian Chris Pitkin will talk about Australia’s Aboriginal culture and the didgeridoo, the world’s oldest wind instrument. Registration is $30 and includes all materials.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Buddy Slime Time

Sunday, August 18, 3:30 p.m.

For whatever reason, kids are obsessed with slime videos these days (maybe Nickelodeon has something to do with it), but watching slime is nowhere near as fun as playing with slime, or, better yet, making your own. Tweens in grades 5–8 will teach kids, ages 5 and up, how to make their own gooey slime to take home. Wear clothing you can get messy, because you will get slimed. This event is free, but registration is preferred.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org