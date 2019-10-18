Beyoncé Named Executive of the Year by ‘Billboard’

Living legend and East Hamptonite Beyoncé has just been bestowed another honor.

Billboard’s third annual R&B Hip-Hop Players issue has given the talented performer, along with Parkwood Entertainment COO Steve Pamon, the Executive of the Year Award. Beyoncé told Billboard of her working relationship with Pamon, “we share a similar philosophy about business….You don’t have to be an assh— to get things done. It was important that I found someone with good character as a human being with values whom I could truly trust, and someone who understands that my priority is always creative and art over commerce.”

This is, of course, just the latest award Queen Bey has received. Back in March, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z received the GLAAD Vanguard Award for their efforts to promote LGBT acceptance. She was named Entertainer of the Year by the NAACP this year (and in 2004). In 2018, Beyoncé and Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez were named among the top 10 highest paid women in music, with the former raking in $60 million. She also nabbed the top spot in the 2018 BBC Power List. These recent honors are in addition to the (literally) hundreds of awards the icon has gotten over the years.

Beyoncé starred as Nala in this year’s remake of The Lion King and released a special album, The Lion King: The Gift.