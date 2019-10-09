Hamptons Event Highlights: October 10–October 14, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, October 10–October 14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Hamptons International Film Festival

October 10–October 14, Times Vary

The Hamptons International Film Festival celebrates independent film—long, short, fiction and documentary—and introduces a unique and varied spectrum of international movies and filmmakers to East End audiences, showcasing some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema.

This year’s screening lineup includes the world premieres of Alan Pakula: Going for Truth, The Artist’s Wife, plus many U.S., East Coast and New York premieres. The festival also includes parties, panels on immersive storytelling and short films, and more.

Southampton Arts Center, Regal UA Southampton Theatres, Guild Hall, Regal US East Hampton Cinema, Bay Street Theater and other venues. 631-324-4600, hamptonsfilmfest.org

Salon Series: Maksim Shtrykov & Misuzu Tanaka

Friday, October 11, 6 p.m.

Acclaimed virtuosi clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov and pianist Misuzu Tanaka have been lauded as a new generation of exquisitely talented performers who elevate society’s understanding of the world’s music. With innovative programming, the duo makes it their mission to share their superb yet rare instrumental combination with the world. Tickets are $25.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Songs and Stories with Graham Nash

Friday, October 11, 8 p.m.

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner Graham Nash returns to the WHBPAC stage. His incredible songwriting and musicianship are well recorded through his time in the Hollies, his solo career, and of course the storied union of Crosby, Stills & Nash. Tickets are $96–$111.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Walking Dunes Hike

Saturday, October 12, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for a 1.5-mile hike along one of the most interesting and diverse places in the Town of East Hampton. Some say famous silent movie director George Melford filmed The Sheik in 1921 on location at the Walking Dunes. Meet walk leader Lee Dion at the end of Napeague Harbor Road.

Napeague Harbor Road, Off Route 27, Montauk. 631-375-2339, ehtps.org

Bowls of Plenty

Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Bowls of Plenty luncheon benefit for the Water Mill Museum, sponsored by the Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons, features more than 100 handmade bowls for guests to choose from and then have filled with homemade soups. Admission is $25, which includes a handmade bowl, homemade soup, fresh baked bread, dessert and a beverage.

Water Mill Museum, 41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmusem.org

Montauk Fall Festival

October 12–October 13, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Celebrate fall at The End with a wide range of festivities including the annual chowder contest (Saturday only), a sports memorabilia auction, an appearance by Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown, inflatable rides, rock climbing, pumpkin decorating, crab races, music by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks (Saturday) and The 3Bs (Sunday) and more. Free admission.

Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com