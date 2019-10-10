North Fork Event Highlights: October 11–October 13, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, October 11–October 13, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Riverhead Country Fair

Sunday, October 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enter your best farm-grown produce, baked goods, canned goods, needlework, woodwork, scarecrows and more in 300 competition categories for a chance to win a blue ribbon. The fair also features a petting, zoo, carnival, magic shows, line dancing with the Southbound country band, food and craft vendors, a tractor display and more. All proceeds benefit the Town of Riverhead.

Downtown Riverhead, Behind the Long Island Aquarium. riverheadcountryfair.com

Neverlands Opening Reception

Friday, October 11, 6–9 p.m.

Celebrate the art of the East End in an all-new exhibition featuring one prominent artist from the Hamptons, Jeff Muhs, and an equally talented artist from the North Fork, Meghan Boody. Together, they create worlds and objects that challenge our sense of perception and create a destabilizing sense of wonder. The show is on view through November 9.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Long Island’s River Otters Lecture

Friday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.

Learn about the history of the river otter, the natural recolonization of Long Island by otters, their current distribution on the island and how to find evidence of this elusive mammal in the field. Lecturer Mike Bottini is a wildlife biologist and author who has worked for 14 years at the Group for the East End. All ages are welcome.

Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. 516-526-9095, northforkaudubon.org

Darkside Haunted House

October 11–October 13, Times vary

With 14,000 square feet of fright, Darkside Haunted House is widely considered one of Long Island’s favorite spooky attractions. With an outdoor village setting and an indoor house scenario, Darkside offers spooks and scares as soon as you leave your car. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. General admission is $30, and the Rip Fast Pass is $40.

Darkside Haunted House, 5184 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

A Brother’s Revival: Allman Brothers Tribute

Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band with David Goldflies and Johnny Neel as they perform their greatest hits. “A Brother’s Revival” is an incredible tribute show including fan-favorite songs in their original format. Doors to the bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per person. Tickets are $49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Greenport Harbor Brewery Oyster Fest

Sunday, October 13, 1–6 p.m.

A Greenport Harbor Brewing Company staple, the annual Oyster Festival features the unveiling of the brewery’s much anticipated Oyster Stout, made with oysters from Little Creek Oysters, who will be shucking at the event along with nine other local oyster farms. Festivities also include a shucking competition and music by Rusty Spur Band. Admission is free.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com