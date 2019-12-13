East End Kids Event Highlights: December 14, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

SCC’s “The Polar Express” & Cookie Walk

Saturday, December 14, 2–6 p.m.

Enjoy a free screening of The Polar Express on Southampton Cultural Center’s new state-of-the-art projection system, followed by the annual Cookie Walk, which features delicious, festive, homemade cookies available for sale. There is no admission or registration required to attend, and screenings will take place continuously throughout the evening.

Southampton Cultural Center (SCC), 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Saturday Camp

Saturday, December 14, 9 a.m.–noon

Campers ages 3–10 enjoy a morning on the farm, feeding furry and feathered friends and playing on a recyclable playground. They’ll learn about sustainable living, farm animals and nature’s cycle, while taking part in a fun, themed activity. This is a drop-off class that requires $75 pre-registration.

Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Reading with Wally

Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.

Half golden retriever, half labrador retriever, all good boy—Wally is an extra friendly dog who loves kids and listening to them read stories. Children can pet Wally while they read or listen to a story being read. This event is free, and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Decorate a Holiday Tree for the Birds Workshop

Saturday, December 14, 10:30 a.m.

Feeding wild birds in winter is especially important in our area, where development has removed a good deal of natural winter food resources for local birds. Join the SoFo staff in what has become a holiday tradition—making bird-friendly decorations for a holiday tree using seeds, dried fruits and some surprising additions. Bring a shoebox to take home some of your creations. $20 for adults; $15 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Culinary Arts Class

Saturday, December 14, 11:30 a.m.

Students explore their gastronomic potential under the guidance of a professional chef. Hands-on workshops incorporate basic culinary and baking skills, healthy eating and flavor expansion. The session emphasizes the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients from East End farms. A $40 pre-registration fee is required by calling or emailing Robin Volinski at rvolinski@ross.org.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5540, ross.org