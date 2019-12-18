Hamptons Event Highlights: December 20–23, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, December 20–23, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Elf: The Musical

December 20–23, 2 P.M. & 7 P.M.

Elf: The Musical has quickly entered the pantheon of holiday classics, and for good reason. This heart-warming family musical tells the story of Buddy, a human accidentally transported to the North Pole as a baby who grows up assuming he’s an elf like his guardians, despite his large size and sub-par toy-making skills. Upon learning the truth from Santa, Buddy journeys to New York to find his father and help the jaded city folk rediscover the wonder and joy of the Christmas season. The Gateway’s holiday production runs through December 29. Tickets are $30–$89.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Freaky Friday: The Musical

December 20–21, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Black Box Performance Project presents Freaky Friday: The Musical. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Elli come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. Tickets are $20; $15 for students.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Hither Woods & Laurel Canyon Hike

Saturday, December 21, 10 a.m.

Join walk leader Rick Whalen for a four-mile loop hike through some of Montauk’s most interesting woods, including a stop at the Hangar Dock on Fort Pond Bay. On this beautiful hike, you’ll see oak forest, ravines clad in mountain laurel, bayside bluffs and grasslands. Bring lunch, water and hiking shoes. See the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society site for membership details.

Montauk Recycling Center, 365 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-267-6608, ehtps.org

Chanukah MenorahCade & Menorah Lighting

Sunday, December 22, 3:30 p.m.

A parade of menorah-topped cars travels from the Chabad of the Hamptons to Herrick Park for a public menorah lighting. At 4 p.m., witness an ice menorah carving demonstration, then see East Hampton Mayor Paul Rickenbach light the sculpture’s first branch. The event also includes traditional Chanukah singing and blessings, latkes, hot cocoa, chocolate gelt and raffles.

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party

Saturday, Saturday 21, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

‘Tis the season to wear your ugly Christmas sweater with pride, and at The Springs Tavern’s festive bash, you can even win a prize for your tacky ensemble. Compete in The Diva’s Karaoke contest, enjoy drink specials and more! Admission is free, but reservations are suggested.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com