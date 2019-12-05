North Fork Event Highlights: December 6–8, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, December 6–8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Cutchogue Holiday House Tour

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Spread joy and cheer with friends and family this holiday season by wining and dining your way through four stunning, festively decorated homes and The Old House. Each stop will be paired with drinks, hors d’oeuvres and desserts for a full sensory experience. Tour tickets are $79, and tickets to Sannino Vineyard’s fabulous after party are $50.

Bay Breeze Inn, Blue Iris B&B, Milford Benjamin House, Sannino Vineyard B&B and The Old House. 631-734-8282 ext. 4, cutchogueholidayhousetour.com

WLNG’s Rockabilly Christmas

Friday, December 6, 8 p.m.

Get ready for a rockabilly Christmas like no other! Join Sun Records’ last recording artist, madman Jason D. William, on piano; Gene Casey, the East End’s prodigal rockabilly king; and Prentiss McNeill, member of the Drifters for 30 years. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $39–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Country Parlor: Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show

December 7–8, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

See the historic Naugles Barn transformed into a winter wonderland as you find unique treasures for everyone on your holiday shopping list. All items are handmade by local artisans and craftspeople—including rustic Santas, ornaments, home décor, baskets, pottery, stocking-stuffers and more.Admission is free.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Greenport Shellabration

December 7–8, noon–4 p.m.

The restaurant walk features the best in Greenport shellfish from Green Hill Kitchen, Claudio’s and other popular eateries, paired with local wine and beer. Wristband sales benefit the Southold Project in Aquaculture Training (SPAT) and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program’s Back to the Bays Initiative. Tickets are $30 for the weekend and $20 for Sunday only.

Restaurants throughout Greenport Village. shellabration.li

Santa’s Workshop in the Barn

Sunday, December 8, 1–4 p.m.

The Shelter Island Historical Society throws its annual Christmas event for families with kids of all ages. Children can take photos with Santa, craft unique gifts and ornaments, view the Shelter Island School Art Show, enjoy festive refreshments and help make the holidays special for less fortunate kids with an unwrapped toy drive. Admission is free.

Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org