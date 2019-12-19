North Fork Event Highlights: December 19–22, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, December 19–22, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

CeeLo Green Holiday Hits Tour

Sunday, December 22, 7:30 p.m.

CeeLo Green is a five-time Grammy Award winner, former coach on NBC’s The Voice and Billboard chart topper with the massive hit “Forget You.” Now, the superstar graces the Suffolk Theater stage for a holiday showcase. Tickets are $65–$79. Special VIP packages—including a meet-and-greet and photo op with CeeLo Green, an ornament and more—are $154.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker

December 19–22, Times Vary

One of Long Island’s most lavish productions of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet, choreographed by the famous Valia Seiskaya, returns to the Stony Brook. This classical ballet rendition has earned praise from critics and audiences alike. Tickets are $40; $34 for kids and seniors.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com

Greenport Holiday Weekend

December 21–22, Times vary

Greenport celebrates Christmas with Northeast Stage as the theater troupe presents two readings of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol at Holy Trinity Church at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20. Then Congregation Tifereth Israel invites the community to kick off Chanukah with latkes and a grand menorah lighting in Mitchell Park at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Holy Trinity Church and Mitchell Park, Main Street, Greenport. northeaststage.org, greenportvillage.com

Rites of Spring Holidays Concert

Saturday, December 21, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with a concert that features popular music by Shostakovich, Bartok, Beethoven and Cui performed by violinist Yanki Karataş, flutist Ginevra Petrucci and pianist Paolo Bartolani. Spend a relaxing evening at the stunning Castello di Borghese, sipping a complimentary glass of wine and indulging in sweets. Tickets are $25; $10 for teens.

Castello di Borghese, 17150, County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com

Southold Fire Department Santa Parade

Saturday, December 21, 6 p.m.

When the sun goes down, the Southold Fire Department celebrates the holidays with a parade of fire trucks decked out in colorful lights, wreaths and other decorations, while Santa and his elves wave to the onlookers. The motorcade starts at Southold High School and proceeds toward the Southold Firehouse, where Santa will take photos with the kids.

Southold Firehouse, 55135 Main Road, Southold. southoldfd.com