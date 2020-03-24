The Scoop

Southampton Town Delivers Essentials Free for Seniors at Home

All Seniors Assistance Program brings food and meds so those over 60 won't risk COVID-19 infection.

Scoop Team March 24, 2020
Senior with ASAP delivery, courtesy of Southampton Town
Photo: 123RF

As COVID-19 continues to spreads across Suffolk County, local senior citizens are at great risk and should do everything within their power to avoid going out. This, of course, is very difficult for those who require additional food, medicine and other supplies. Thankfully, the Town of Southampton has just announced a new free delivery program to help seniors  during this critical time of need.

This All Seniors Assistance Program (ASAP) has enlisted the support of local merchants who will accept prepaid phone orders for groceries, pharmacy needs and other essentials—and the Town will deliver those orders to Southampton seniors at NO COST.

All senior citizens, 60 years old and older, in Southampton Town can register online HERE to participate in the program, or register by calling 631-702-1777 Monday–Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For any seniors who question whether they should participate in this program, remember: The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has clearly identified those over 60 as highly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Self-quarantining and avoiding contact with others is the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus, and doing so not only keeps you safe, it limits further spread of the highly contagious disease and keeps the very limited number of local ICU beds, ventilators and other critical resources open for patients who are already infected, or persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus.

Stay home. Stay safe. It’s the best course of action for you and your community, and Southampton Town is making this possible at no cost.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THIS FREE SERVICE

