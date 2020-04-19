DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week April 12–18

A new community organization arises on the North Fork, Jon Bon Jovi gets creative for a cause, Sylvester & Co. Modern General shares a tasty recipe for at-home cooks and more highlight this week’s DansPapers.com Top 5 stories.

NoFo Community Cares is a new grassroots movement founded by Duncan Kennedy to help those in need on the North Fork. Kennedy, who is the owner and operator of the Duncan Inn and an active member of the community, started NoFo Community Cares in conjunction with other area organizations and businesses like the Butterfly Project, the Open Arms Food Pantry and the First Baptist Church of Riverhead, as well as Montauk Iced Tea, to provide practical aid in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Retreat, the East Hampton–based nonprofit dedicated to providing services to victims of domestic violence, has always been supported by artists who use their talent to express a full range of emotions, and RJD Gallery has played an important role in bringing the East End art community together in support of the organization. Every year for the last decade, RJD Gallery has hosted the Hamptons Juried Art Show, which inspires artists to explore new emotional depths in their works and raises much-needed funds for The Retreat.

Bon Jovi posted a video to his YouTube channel with an inspiring message to his followers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The East Hampton homeowner and “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer wrote the first verse and chorus of “Do What You Can,” and has enlisted his fans to write their own verses with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

Sylvester & Co. Modern General’s Sag Harbor storefront may not be open, but the beloved local shop is still delivering and offering curbside pickup. “We are experiencing what our customers are experiencing,” says Holly Dunn of Modern General. “The term Modern General has more meaning than ever. We’re doing our best to provide necessities and comforts for the home, from coffee to personal care. We are cooking at home, too, coming up short with recipe ideas for what we have in the pantry, so we put together some inspiration and shared that with our extended community online as well via our e-mail list and social media.”

Famous for his brilliant images, mixed-media collages and journals of African wildlife, Montauk artist Peter Beard remains missing since he wandered away from his home off Old Montauk Highway, east of Deep Hollow Ranch, at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. Some two weeks later, his family shared a message on his Instagram account, noting that “each passing day darkens the prospect of his safe return.”

