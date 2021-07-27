Dan’s Rosé Soirée: A Sold-Out Hamptons Night to Remember

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The weather was perfect, the setting was stunning and the rosé was chilled and flowing as a crowd of 500-plus wined, dined and danced the night away at Dan’s Rosé Soirée at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill on Saturday, July 24.

Guests arrived dressed for the occasion in festive attire, many in varying shades of pink and rosé-colored clothing, all eager to indulge in Dan’s signature tasting event and to celebrate the 2021 summer season.

They were not disappointed.

As they wound their way through the white tents artfully placed on the grand, sculpture-filled property, an array of some of the world’s finest rosé wines was theirs for the tasting—as was a sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants.

Guest host Rosanna Scotto from Fox 5’s Good Day New York kicked off the sold-out event and welcomed the enthusiastic crowd, joking that when Dan’s Papers owners Vicki Schneps and Joshua Schneps called and asked if she would host Rose Soirée, her response was, “You had me at rosé…”

There was plenty of the fabulous pink stuff to sip ‘n sample. Crisp, delicious rosé offerings from local wineries included Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, RGNY, Pindar, Winery Peconic New York, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Clovis Point Vineyard, Borghese Vineyard, McCall Wines and Chronicle Wines.

Sprinkled through the array of rosé tents and the beautifully lit VIP lounge—which was literally glowing with beautiful people—were delicious food samplings, both savory and sweet.

Among the featured chefs and restaurants offering delectable bites were Chef Spiro Karachopan of Spiro’s Restaurant & Lounge with his popular Karachopan Athenian Chicken Meatballs with Feta Cheese & Spinach. NAIA Hamptons Chef Evan Sayer served up a savory Charred Octopus with Heirloom Tomatoes, Fennel, Feta Cheese and Fine Herbs, Gastrique. Chef Raul Cruz of Bamboo Southampton offered a yummy Rice Cake topped with Spicy Tuna. Blu Mar / 75 Main’s Mark Militello presented an oh-so-tasty Grilled Spanish Octopus with Hummus finished with Smoked Paprika Oil. And Sameer Mohan of Saaz Indian Cuisine had guests coming for seconds and thirds with his Chicken Tikka Masala, Channa Masala Naan and Basmati Rice.

Lobster and pasta lovers got the best of both worlds from Ed McFarland of Ed’s Lobster with his creamy Lobster Mac n Cheese made with Orecchiette Pasta, Lobster Cheese Sauce, Chopped Lobster, Lobster Seasoned Bread Crumb and Parsley. Union Sushi & Steak’s Scott Kampf served up a variety of fresh, tasty sushi rolls: Spicy Tuna Roll, California Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll and Tuna Avocado Roll. Calissa’s Bob Abrams offered a uniquely refreshing Summer Lentil Salad made with Snap Peas, Mint, Sumac and Greek Yogurt.

In the dessert department, Ursula XVII of Disset Chocolate served up perfect Petit Fours—Rosé Bonbons, Flavored Macari, Terra vite and Sparkling Pointe. The North Fork Chocolate Company’s Steven Amaral wowed with a Deconstructed Local Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Truffle Shooter, while Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman satiated the sweet tooth with her creative Mini Carnival Cones topped with Cotton Candy and Edible Glitter. And for the protein lovers, Petra Pasquina’s Chewma Italian Cheese & Herb Protein Bites hit the spot.

Sponsors of the event were Barton & Guestier, Beam (Larios Gin), Blacklane, BMW, Cohen Fashion Optical, Daou Vineyards, Dear Mom, Dime Bank, LaCroix, Manhattan Beer (Corona & Blue Moon) Mohegan Sun, Newsday, Northwell Health, Santa Margherita Giusti Winery, Tito’s, Towne Cellars, Whitmore and Zachy’s Wine & Liquor.

As guests reveled in the rosés, the tastings and the sultry summer sky (that changed as the night went on like a painter’s palette from golden yellow, to a fiery orange and cobalt blue), DJ RIA kept the party going with her energetic mix of pop favorites as guests kicked up their pink heels and Gucci loafers to the sounds of classic Michael Jackson and Earth Wind and Fire.

Speaking of dance, the Hamptons Dance Project had a tap dancer at the event entrance. And Hometown Flowers Co. offered beautiful flower headpieces—making for some great photo ops.

It was a night to savor and remember and the perfect way to enjoy the best of the Hamptons in an outdoor setting that was both spacious yet inviting.

Scotto echoed the festive atmosphere and had warm words for the owners of Dan’s Papers and Schneps Media, saying, “Vicki (Schneps) is the queen of all newspapers and Joshua (Schneps) the king of all newspapers—they are killing it, not only in the Hamptons but really all over our city and state,” adding “Forget about rosé all day … let’s do rosé all night!”

The next Taste of the Hamptons events are sure-fire winners—and always sell out: Dan’s GrillHampton (Friday, August 20) and Taste of Two Forks (Saturday, August 21). Both are at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill. Don’t miss this doubleheader weekend of wondrous tastings, world-class wines, spirits and fired-up chefs working to wow the crowd. For more information and tickets, visit DansTaste.com