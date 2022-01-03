The East End in Memoriam 2021: Remembering Those We Lost

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Death is never an easy thing to process, but as long as we remember those who’ve passed on — their character and impact on those around them — we can rest assured that their spirit will live on. Let’s take a moment to remember some of the many cherished individuals who died in 2021, leaving behind Hamptons and North Fork communities made better by their contributions.

Albin Musnicki, 1929–2021

Bridgehampton Fire Department chief

Afroditi Laggis, 1945–2021

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen co-owner, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons founding member

Aimee Noelle Seabury, 1983–2021

Medical technician at Hampton Medical Care

Annick Suzanne Joly, 1935–2021

Co-owner of Sag Harbor’s Knit Shop and Do Your Own Thing

Andre Berclaz, 1931–2021

Berclaz Restaurant founder

Anthony M. Galgano Jr., 1943–2021

Boardy Barn co-owner

Dr. Anthony Paul Caruso, 1949–2021

Southampton Hospital chief of the pharmacy department and surgeon

Arlene Schroeder, 1950–2021

Member of the Town of Southampton Disability Advisory Committee and the Affirmative Action Task Force

Barbara Ann Schneider, 1963–2021

Waitress at Sunwater’s Grill in Hampton Bays

Barbara Rae Horton, 1950–2021

Member of the Eastern Long Island chapter of the NAACP, Shinnecock Council of Elders and Governance Committee, Ellen’s Foundation volunteer

Barbara Stone, 1933–2021

Hamptons Shorts publisher, Stone Models founder

Beryl A. Banks, 1931–2021

Eastville Community Historical Society member, Azurest Property Owners Association events chair

Bob Hanlon, 1947–2021

Board member of the Orient Association, Oysterponds Historical Society and Orient Fire District

Bruce Nelson McKay, 1960–2021

Used car manager at Lexus of Southampton

Camille Rogers Campbell, 1936–2021

Member of the Garden Club of Southampton, Meadow Club and Southampton Bathing Corporation

Catherine Algieri, 1939–2021

Volunteer at East End Hospice and Camp Good Grief

Charles Albert Styler, 1940–2021

Southampton Union Free School District Board of Education member, SEA-TV audio-visual technician

Charles Richard Limonius, 1930–2021

Buckley’s Flower Shop and Garden Center owner

Christine Meggan Stumme, 1953–2021

Southampton Hospital nurse

Craig Brian Wallace, 1935–2021

Old Harbor Colony president

Constance M. Jessup, 1917–2021

Pike’s Beach refreshment stand owner, Rogers Realty real estate agent

Diane Florence Novak, 1958–2021

Long Island Game Farm founder

Donald Jerome Duga, 1934–2021

Dan’s Papers cover artist, Twinkie the Kid creator, animator for Frosty the Snowman and other classics

Donald Williams, 1933–2021

Westhampton Beach School District math and history teacher and head basketball coach

Dorothy C. Berkoski, 1932–2021

The Hairitage Salon owner

Dorothy Jean Nigro, 1934–2021

Southampton Intermediate School English teacher, volunteer at Rogers Memorial Library, Parrish Art Museum and the St. John’s Church Fair

Edward Albert Gumbs, 1962–2021

Founder of Shinnecock Eats and Wamp Bitcoin Cards

Eileen Sheldon, 1924–2021

North Fork Community Theater player, executive assistant to the manager of Gabreski Airport

Dr. Elise H. Korman, 1936–2021

Partner at the practice of Emma L. Bellows, MD, member of the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals

Eleanor Rose “Ellie” Davin, 1929–2021

The Court Restaurant waitress

Elizabeth Ann Kistler, 1940–2021

Tuckahoe School computer teacher

Elizabeth Wood, 1933–2021

Employee at Shep Miller and Shinnecock Golf Club

Elsie Pardee Collins, 1933–2021

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market founder, Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce member

Florence Hettler, 1922–2021

Eucharistic Minister for St. Rosalie’s Catholic Church, member of the Hampton Bays Beautification and Civic Associations

Frances Mead Ryan, 1934–2021

East Quogue Elementary School teacher, Quogue Library volunteer, member of the Quogue Historical Society and Suffolk County Historical Society

Francis G. Schiavoni, 1934–2021

Partner in Schiavoni’s Market and Schiavoni’s Fuel, Oil, Heating & Plumbing

Frank Belson Sr., 1948–2021

Flanders Fire Department commissioner and chief, Westhampton Beach Fire Department member

Frederick Austin Elliston, 1947–2021

Employee at Morris Studio and Hampton Photo Arts

George Henry Luce, 1936–2021

Riverhead mechanic, member of the East End Outboard Racing Club and Riverhead Lions

Hubertus Michael Frowein, 1968–2021

Saunders real estate agent, founder of 2:Scale Consulting

Irene Armena Vahradian, 1927–2021

Arrow Laundry and Dry Cleaners partner

Irene H. Sikorski, 1942–2021

Birthright Thrift Shop volunteer, Our Lady of Poland Church parishioner

J. Ernest Schoen, 1928–2021

Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Department member

James William Parash, 1936–2021

Sip’n Soda co-founder

Jeanne Fedak, 1930–2021

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church parishioner

Jim Gemake, 1936–2021

East End Hospice Box Art Auction co-founder, member of East Hampton Artists Alliance and Southampton Artists Association

Joanne Pateman, 1947–2021

Parrish Art Museum docent, Ladies Village Improvement Society member, Southampton Press columnist

John Albert “Running Deer” Eleazer, 1931–2021

Lecturer on U.S. earth changes and Native American spirituality, United Hot Rod Association class record holder, Shinnecock Powwow vendor

John L. Behan, 1944–2021

New York State Assemblyman from Montauk, East Hampton Town assessor, State Division of Veterans Affairs director

John Comba, 1916–2021

Westhampton Beach Middle School principal, Westhampton Beach Fire Department member recognized as oldest firefighter in NY

John Dagney, 1934–2021

Member of Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry, East End Hospice, Camp Good Grief and Sag Harbor Historical Society

John G. Leness, 1934–2021

President of Quogue Field Club and Quogue Beach Club, National Golf Links governor

John I. Holden, 1921–2021

Southampton Town civil engineer and land surveyor, board member of Rogers Memorial Library, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton

John Russell Cole, 1950–2021

Southampton Fire Department member

Julian D. MacKay, 1945–2021

Westhampton Beach High School social studies teacher, Tokens owners and Boardy Barn employee

Kenneth Anton Dierkes, 1928–2021

Bridgehampton antique store owner, volunteer at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church

Lawrence Morley Finney, 1934–2021

Treasurer and trustee at First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton, Southampton Press writer

Linda Jean Reiser, 1954–2021

Proprietor of Main Street Tavern and Main Sail Restaurant, Sag Harbor School District teaching assistant and substitute teacher, member of North Haven Planning Board, Sag Harbor Volunteer Firemen’s Ladies Auxiliary and Sag Harbor Ladies Village Improvement Society

Lois Lorraine Wobst, 1924–2021

Southampton Ladies Auxiliary volunteer, Suffolk County Ladies Auxiliary president

Louis Trakis, 1927–2021

Renowned sculptor and cartoonist, Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game player, Southampton College summer professor

Marcel Andre Bally, 1940–2021

Photographer and contributor to the East End Hospice Box Art Benefit

Marlyse Silverberg, 1927–2021

Sag Harbor Food Pantry volunteer, Temple Adas Israel member

Margaret D. Sullivan, 1941–2021

Southampton History Museum chairman of the board, Southampton Garden Club president, Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons board member

Margery Ona Masters, 1949–2021

Sag Harbor School District math teacher, Shinnecock Presbyterian Church choir singer

Mark Kevin Williams, 1954–2021

Shinnecock Tribal Security officer, Long Island Rail Road worker

Martin F. Robinson, 1952–2021

Before the Bridge Restaurant owner, Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation volunteer

Mary Chesebro Phipps, 1924–2021

Morley Agency real estate agent, fashion model

Mary Gale Gilchrest, 1936–2021

Mole Hole Gift Shop founder

Marillyn Buelow Wilson, 1924–2021

Co-founder of The Nature Conservancy’s South Fork-Shelter Island Chapter and helped them acquire the Mashomack Preserve, co-founder of thr Center for Conservation in East Hampton and Long Pond Greenbelt Preserve

Mitchell Mezynieski Jr., 1940–2021

Builder of the Bridgehampton Camel stand and East End homes, Suffolk County master plumber

Nancy Nagle Kelley, 1955–2021

Director of development and governmental relations at Guild Hall, director of the Group for the South Fork, Long Island chapter of the Nature Conservancy and Suffolk Community College Foundation & College Development

Neil M. Salvaggio

Sold ads and wrote for The Southampton Press, Riverhead resident, Westhampton native

Peter W. Cuthbert Sr., 1929–2021

Westhampton Beach High School social studies teacher and summer school principal, Westhampton Yacht Squadron member, New York State Veterans Hall of Fame inductee

Philip A. Keith, 1946–2021

Southampton Town Planning Board member, Express News Group columnist, acclaimed author

Phyllis Ann Kleinsmith, 1949–2021

Creator of Phyllis’ Famous Potato Salad at Schiavoni’s IGA, volunteer at Cormaria Retreat House

Ralph C. George, 1929–2021

East Hampton Town Police Department marine officer, East Hampton Town volunteer ambulance driver

Ralph Schwenk, 1920–2021

Founder of Ship Ashore Marina, owner of Redwood Boat Basin, employee at Bell Labs and Western Union Labs

Raquel Manuela Barnes, 1962–2021

Teacher with Head Start at the Children’s Museum of the East End

Reynold Ruffins, 1930–2021

Dan’s Papers cover artist and world-renowned painter/illustrator, Push Pin Studios co-founder

Richard Duenn, 1942–2021

Quogue Fire Department fire chief

Richard Joseph Micallef, 1937–2021

President of the Southampton College Board of Directors, Southampton Chamber of Commerce and Southampton Rotary

Richard Mowdy Jr., 1963–2021

Cabinetmaker, master carpenter, Aquebogue

Richard H. Weinhardt, 1950–2021

Southampton USPS letter carrier, National Golf Links of America caddy

Robert Anthony Robinson, 1956–2021

Peconic Bay Medical Center orderly and security guard for Parrish Art Museum and th wShinnecock Powwow

Robert L. Charos, 1949–2021

Charos Custom Sound founder

Roger Mulvihill, 1936–2021

Lawyer, sportsman and storyteller

Ronald Curtis Gilliam, 1947–2021

Owner of Ronnie’s Auto Paint Shop and Sag Harbor Car Services, Riverhead Raceway racer

Ross Velys, 1928–2021

Revco Electrical Supply Inc. co-owner

Shawn M. Ethier Sr., 1963–2021

Westhampton Beach Fire Department lieutenant, president of Southampton Town Fire Chiefs Council and Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Mulco Plumbing employee

Sidney Silverman, 1932–2021

Ace attorney for the East Hampton Town Baymen’s Association

Stefan J. Borell, 1937–2021

Co-owner of Betty’s Mobil Service Station, employee at Bangston’s Fuel Company and retired South Fork Appliance Repair Service

Terence Beglane, 1962–2021

Owner of Beach Bar and Doran’s

Theodore Smitty “Swamp Root” Cause, 1950–2021

Southampton Golf Course head mechanic

Thomas H. Mendenhall, 1945–2021

East Quogue Fire Department chief, Westhampton Beach VFW Post 5350 member, East Quogue United Methodist Church president of trustees

Ursula M. Kosloski, 1923–2021

Suffolk County clerk, East End Hospice volunteer

Virginia Williams, 1936–2021

Westhampton Beach Elementary School teacher

Dr. Walter James Mack, 1930–2021

Southampton Hospital chief of radiology, partner in the practice of Radiological Health Services at Southampton Hospital, Central Suffolk Hospital and Eastern Long Island Hospital

Wayne “Red Dawn” Earl Crippen, 1938–2021

Shinnecock Nation traditional dancer, Native American Screen Actors Guild affiliate

William H. Grefe, 1945–2021

Mattituck drainage and excavating contractor

William J. Bradnick, 1933–2021

East Quogue Fire Department member

William N. Mees, 1946–2021

Hampton Brake founder

William Pickens III, 1936–2021

Spokesman for Sag Harbor’s Black SANS community, Sag Harbor Food Pantry volunteer