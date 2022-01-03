The East End in Memoriam 2021: Remembering Those We Lost

Death is never an easy thing to process, but as long as we remember those who’ve passed on — their character and impact on those around them — we can rest assured that their spirit will live on. Let’s take a moment to remember some of the many cherished individuals who died in 2021, leaving behind Hamptons and North Fork communities made better by their contributions.
Albin Musnicki, 1929–2021
Bridgehampton Fire Department chief
Afroditi Laggis, 1945–2021
Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen co-owner, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons founding member
Aimee Noelle Seabury, 1983–2021
Medical technician at Hampton Medical Care
Annick Suzanne Joly, 1935–2021
Co-owner of Sag Harbor’s Knit Shop and Do Your Own Thing
Andre Berclaz, 1931–2021
Berclaz Restaurant founder
Anthony M. Galgano Jr., 1943–2021
Boardy Barn co-owner
Dr. Anthony Paul Caruso, 1949–2021
Southampton Hospital chief of the pharmacy department and surgeon
Arlene Schroeder, 1950–2021
Member of the Town of Southampton Disability Advisory Committee and the Affirmative Action Task Force
Barbara Ann Schneider, 1963–2021
Waitress at Sunwater’s Grill in Hampton Bays
Barbara Rae Horton, 1950–2021
Member of the Eastern Long Island chapter of the NAACP, Shinnecock Council of Elders and Governance Committee, Ellen’s Foundation volunteer
Barbara Stone, 1933–2021
Hamptons Shorts publisher, Stone Models founder
Beryl A. Banks, 1931–2021
Eastville Community Historical Society member, Azurest Property Owners Association events chair
Bob Hanlon, 1947–2021
Board member of the Orient Association, Oysterponds Historical Society and Orient Fire District
Bruce Nelson McKay, 1960–2021
Used car manager at Lexus of Southampton
Camille Rogers Campbell, 1936–2021
Member of the Garden Club of Southampton, Meadow Club and Southampton Bathing Corporation
Catherine Algieri, 1939–2021
Volunteer at East End Hospice and Camp Good Grief
Charles Albert Styler, 1940–2021
Southampton Union Free School District Board of Education member, SEA-TV audio-visual technician
Charles Richard Limonius, 1930–2021
Buckley’s Flower Shop and Garden Center owner
Christine Meggan Stumme, 1953–2021
Southampton Hospital nurse
Craig Brian Wallace, 1935–2021
Old Harbor Colony president
Constance M. Jessup, 1917–2021
Pike’s Beach refreshment stand owner, Rogers Realty real estate agent
Diane Florence Novak, 1958–2021
Long Island Game Farm founder
Donald Jerome Duga, 1934–2021
Dan’s Papers cover artist, Twinkie the Kid creator, animator for Frosty the Snowman and other classics
Donald Williams, 1933–2021
Westhampton Beach School District math and history teacher and head basketball coach
Dorothy C. Berkoski, 1932–2021
The Hairitage Salon owner
Dorothy Jean Nigro, 1934–2021
Southampton Intermediate School English teacher, volunteer at Rogers Memorial Library, Parrish Art Museum and the St. John’s Church Fair
Edward Albert Gumbs, 1962–2021
Founder of Shinnecock Eats and Wamp Bitcoin Cards
Eileen Sheldon, 1924–2021
North Fork Community Theater player, executive assistant to the manager of Gabreski Airport
Dr. Elise H. Korman, 1936–2021
Partner at the practice of Emma L. Bellows, MD, member of the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals
Eleanor Rose “Ellie” Davin, 1929–2021
The Court Restaurant waitress
Elizabeth Ann Kistler, 1940–2021
Tuckahoe School computer teacher
Elizabeth Wood, 1933–2021
Employee at Shep Miller and Shinnecock Golf Club
Elsie Pardee Collins, 1933–2021
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market founder, Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce member
Florence Hettler, 1922–2021
Eucharistic Minister for St. Rosalie’s Catholic Church, member of the Hampton Bays Beautification and Civic Associations
Frances Mead Ryan, 1934–2021
East Quogue Elementary School teacher, Quogue Library volunteer, member of the Quogue Historical Society and Suffolk County Historical Society
Francis G. Schiavoni, 1934–2021
Partner in Schiavoni’s Market and Schiavoni’s Fuel, Oil, Heating & Plumbing
Frank Belson Sr., 1948–2021
Flanders Fire Department commissioner and chief, Westhampton Beach Fire Department member
Frederick Austin Elliston, 1947–2021
Employee at Morris Studio and Hampton Photo Arts
George Henry Luce, 1936–2021
Riverhead mechanic, member of the East End Outboard Racing Club and Riverhead Lions
Hubertus Michael Frowein, 1968–2021
Saunders real estate agent, founder of 2:Scale Consulting
Irene Armena Vahradian, 1927–2021
Arrow Laundry and Dry Cleaners partner
Irene H. Sikorski, 1942–2021
Birthright Thrift Shop volunteer, Our Lady of Poland Church parishioner
J. Ernest Schoen, 1928–2021
Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Department member
James William Parash, 1936–2021
Sip’n Soda co-founder
Jeanne Fedak, 1930–2021
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church parishioner
Jim Gemake, 1936–2021
East End Hospice Box Art Auction co-founder, member of East Hampton Artists Alliance and Southampton Artists Association
Joanne Pateman, 1947–2021
Parrish Art Museum docent, Ladies Village Improvement Society member, Southampton Press columnist
John Albert “Running Deer” Eleazer, 1931–2021
Lecturer on U.S. earth changes and Native American spirituality, United Hot Rod Association class record holder, Shinnecock Powwow vendor
John L. Behan, 1944–2021
New York State Assemblyman from Montauk, East Hampton Town assessor, State Division of Veterans Affairs director
John Comba, 1916–2021
Westhampton Beach Middle School principal, Westhampton Beach Fire Department member recognized as oldest firefighter in NY
John Dagney, 1934–2021
Member of Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry, East End Hospice, Camp Good Grief and Sag Harbor Historical Society
John G. Leness, 1934–2021
President of Quogue Field Club and Quogue Beach Club, National Golf Links governor
John I. Holden, 1921–2021
Southampton Town civil engineer and land surveyor, board member of Rogers Memorial Library, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the First Presbyterian Church of Southampton
John Russell Cole, 1950–2021
Southampton Fire Department member
Julian D. MacKay, 1945–2021
Westhampton Beach High School social studies teacher, Tokens owners and Boardy Barn employee
Kenneth Anton Dierkes, 1928–2021
Bridgehampton antique store owner, volunteer at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church
Lawrence Morley Finney, 1934–2021
Treasurer and trustee at First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton, Southampton Press writer
Linda Jean Reiser, 1954–2021
Proprietor of Main Street Tavern and Main Sail Restaurant, Sag Harbor School District teaching assistant and substitute teacher, member of North Haven Planning Board, Sag Harbor Volunteer Firemen’s Ladies Auxiliary and Sag Harbor Ladies Village Improvement Society
Lois Lorraine Wobst, 1924–2021
Southampton Ladies Auxiliary volunteer, Suffolk County Ladies Auxiliary president
Louis Trakis, 1927–2021
Renowned sculptor and cartoonist, Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game player, Southampton College summer professor
Marcel Andre Bally, 1940–2021
Photographer and contributor to the East End Hospice Box Art Benefit
Marlyse Silverberg, 1927–2021
Sag Harbor Food Pantry volunteer, Temple Adas Israel member
Margaret D. Sullivan, 1941–2021
Southampton History Museum chairman of the board, Southampton Garden Club president, Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons board member
Margery Ona Masters, 1949–2021
Sag Harbor School District math teacher, Shinnecock Presbyterian Church choir singer
Mark Kevin Williams, 1954–2021
Shinnecock Tribal Security officer, Long Island Rail Road worker
Martin F. Robinson, 1952–2021
Before the Bridge Restaurant owner, Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation volunteer
Mary Chesebro Phipps, 1924–2021
Morley Agency real estate agent, fashion model
Mary Gale Gilchrest, 1936–2021
Mole Hole Gift Shop founder
Marillyn Buelow Wilson, 1924–2021
Co-founder of The Nature Conservancy’s South Fork-Shelter Island Chapter and helped them acquire the Mashomack Preserve, co-founder of thr Center for Conservation in East Hampton and Long Pond Greenbelt Preserve
Mitchell Mezynieski Jr., 1940–2021
Builder of the Bridgehampton Camel stand and East End homes, Suffolk County master plumber
Nancy Nagle Kelley, 1955–2021
Director of development and governmental relations at Guild Hall, director of the Group for the South Fork, Long Island chapter of the Nature Conservancy and Suffolk Community College Foundation & College Development
Neil M. Salvaggio
Sold ads and wrote for The Southampton Press, Riverhead resident, Westhampton native
Peter W. Cuthbert Sr., 1929–2021
Westhampton Beach High School social studies teacher and summer school principal, Westhampton Yacht Squadron member, New York State Veterans Hall of Fame inductee
Philip A. Keith, 1946–2021
Southampton Town Planning Board member, Express News Group columnist, acclaimed author
Phyllis Ann Kleinsmith, 1949–2021
Creator of Phyllis’ Famous Potato Salad at Schiavoni’s IGA, volunteer at Cormaria Retreat House
Ralph C. George, 1929–2021
East Hampton Town Police Department marine officer, East Hampton Town volunteer ambulance driver
Ralph Schwenk, 1920–2021
Founder of Ship Ashore Marina, owner of Redwood Boat Basin, employee at Bell Labs and Western Union Labs
Raquel Manuela Barnes, 1962–2021
Teacher with Head Start at the Children’s Museum of the East End
Reynold Ruffins, 1930–2021
Dan’s Papers cover artist and world-renowned painter/illustrator, Push Pin Studios co-founder
Richard Duenn, 1942–2021
Quogue Fire Department fire chief
Richard Joseph Micallef, 1937–2021
President of the Southampton College Board of Directors, Southampton Chamber of Commerce and Southampton Rotary
Richard Mowdy Jr., 1963–2021
Cabinetmaker, master carpenter, Aquebogue
Richard H. Weinhardt, 1950–2021
Southampton USPS letter carrier, National Golf Links of America caddy
Robert Anthony Robinson, 1956–2021
Peconic Bay Medical Center orderly and security guard for Parrish Art Museum and th wShinnecock Powwow
Robert L. Charos, 1949–2021
Charos Custom Sound founder
Roger Mulvihill, 1936–2021
Lawyer, sportsman and storyteller
Ronald Curtis Gilliam, 1947–2021
Owner of Ronnie’s Auto Paint Shop and Sag Harbor Car Services, Riverhead Raceway racer
Ross Velys, 1928–2021
Revco Electrical Supply Inc. co-owner
Shawn M. Ethier Sr., 1963–2021
Westhampton Beach Fire Department lieutenant, president of Southampton Town Fire Chiefs Council and Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Mulco Plumbing employee
Sidney Silverman, 1932–2021
Ace attorney for the East Hampton Town Baymen’s Association
Stefan J. Borell, 1937–2021
Co-owner of Betty’s Mobil Service Station, employee at Bangston’s Fuel Company and retired South Fork Appliance Repair Service
Terence Beglane, 1962–2021
Owner of Beach Bar and Doran’s
Theodore Smitty “Swamp Root” Cause, 1950–2021
Southampton Golf Course head mechanic
Thomas H. Mendenhall, 1945–2021
East Quogue Fire Department chief, Westhampton Beach VFW Post 5350 member, East Quogue United Methodist Church president of trustees
Ursula M. Kosloski, 1923–2021
Suffolk County clerk, East End Hospice volunteer
Virginia Williams, 1936–2021
Westhampton Beach Elementary School teacher
Dr. Walter James Mack, 1930–2021
Southampton Hospital chief of radiology, partner in the practice of Radiological Health Services at Southampton Hospital, Central Suffolk Hospital and Eastern Long Island Hospital
Wayne “Red Dawn” Earl Crippen, 1938–2021
Shinnecock Nation traditional dancer, Native American Screen Actors Guild affiliate
William H. Grefe, 1945–2021
Mattituck drainage and excavating contractor
William J. Bradnick, 1933–2021
East Quogue Fire Department member
William N. Mees, 1946–2021
Hampton Brake founder
William Pickens III, 1936–2021
Spokesman for Sag Harbor’s Black SANS community, Sag Harbor Food Pantry volunteer